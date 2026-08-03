Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Batesville Community Thatre

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BroadwayWorld went somewhere over the rainbow and landed nestled along the banks of the White River at the foothills of the Ozark Mountains, where Batesville Community Theatre welcomed audiences for its production of The Wizard of Oz, performed July 30 through August 2. Directed by Debbie McGilton, with Assistant Director Jessica Montgomery, Musical Director Kristian Ameigh, and Lighting Designer Jessica Dougan, this timeless classic invited theatergoers to follow the Yellow Brick Road into a world filled with unforgettable characters, beloved songs, and a little theatrical magic. The audience loved it!

Before the curtain ever rises, Batesville Community Theatre immerses audiences in the world of Oz. Walking into the building feels like stepping into the story itself, with festive decorations creating an inviting atmosphere that immediately puts guests in the spirit of the adventure ahead. Add to that the genuine smiles from the volunteers and staff, and you instantly understand why this community theatre has earned such a loyal following. The evening begins with an impressive reception buffet that rivals those at much larger theatres, offering patrons an opportunity to visit with friends and fellow theatre lovers before settling in for the performance. It's a wonderful reminder that community theatre isn't just about what happens on stage—it's about creating an experience from the moment you walk through the doors.

Based on L. Frank Baum's beloved story, The Wizard of Oz follows young Dorothy Gale, whose ordinary life on a Kansas farm is turned upside down when a tornado carries her to the magical Land of Oz. Hoping to find her way home, Dorothy follows the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City, where she believes the mysterious Wizard can grant her wish. Along the way she befriends a Scarecrow searching for a brain, a Tin Man longing for a heart, and a Cowardly Lion wishing for courage. Together, they discover that the qualities they seek have been inside them all along, making this story as meaningful today as it was when audiences first fell in love with it decades ago.

Leading the cast is JulieAnna Chunn as Dorothy Gale, bringing an infectious optimism to one of musical theatre's most iconic heroines. Dorothy is a role that requires equal parts innocence and determination, and Chunn embraces each of those qualities beautifully. She guides the audience through Oz with a sense of wonder while allowing Dorothy's courage to grow naturally throughout the evening. Her rendition of "Over the Rainbow" is a touching reminder of why the song has become one of the most beloved standards in American musical theatre.

Playing dual roles, Chrisna Chunn transitions seamlessly from the caring Aunt Em to the elegant and reassuring Glinda. Her warm stage presence bookends Dorothy's adventure perfectly, offering both the comfort of home and the wisdom needed to navigate the magical land of Oz.

Dr. Fonzie Geary also shines in dual roles as Uncle Henry and the Emerald City Guard. His performance helps establish the warmth of Dorothy's Kansas home before later adding humor and personality in Oz.

Dorothy's traveling companions are the heart of the production, and this trio works wonderfully together. Blaize Killion brings expressive physical comedy and an abundance of charm to the Scarecrow. His movements are playful and inventive. Kristian Ameigh, who also serves as Musical Director, portrays the Tin Man with genuine sweetness and tenderness. His performance reminds audiences that the Tin Man has possessed a heart all along. Cody Wilson provides plenty of laughs as the Cowardly Lion, perfectly balancing exaggerated bravado with oodles of lovable insecurity. Together, the four travelers create the friendships that make this story so enduring.

Every memorable adventure needs a villain, and Vicki Lowery fully commits to the Wicked Witch of the West. From her dramatic entrances to her commanding stage presence, she creates exactly the kind of deliciously wicked antagonist audiences love to boo. She relishes every opportunity to challenge Dorothy and her friends, bringing excitement whenever she appears.

Bentley Dean brings warmth and personality to both Professor Marvel and the Wizard of Oz. His portrayal reinforces one of the musical's central messages—that sometimes the answers we seek are already within us. And of course, no trip down the Yellow Brick Road would be complete without Stash as Toto. The adorable canine companion charmed the audience from beginning to end and earned plenty of smiles throughout the performance.

The familiar score remains one of the musical's greatest strengths. Classics such as "Over the Rainbow," "Munchkinland," "If I Only Had a Brain," "If I Only Had a Heart," "If I Only Had the Nerve," "We're Off to See the Wizard," and "The Merry Old Land of Oz" continue to delight audiences of every age. Under Kristian Ameigh's musical direction, these beloved songs carried the audience through Dorothy's adventure while reminding everyone why the score has remained timeless.

Batesville Community Theatre continues to demonstrate what community theatre does best—bringing people together through storytelling and fellowship. From the welcoming volunteers and festive lobby to the talented cast and creative team, every aspect of the evening reflects a genuine love for theatre and for the community they serve. Productions like this remind us that live theatre isn't reserved for big cities or Broadway stages. It thrives wherever passionate artists and dedicated volunteers come together to tell meaningful stories. After spending an evening somewhere over the rainbow, surrounded by welcoming faces, memorable music, and timeless storytelling, it's hard not to agree that Batesville Community Theatre has created a little bit of Oz right in the heart of Arkansas. For more information on upcoming events, check out their website at bctarkansas.com.

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