BWW Previews: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH THE ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA at Virtual Featuring Laura Leigh Turner

Laura Leigh is an Arkansas native who moved to New York City after recently graduating from Oklahoma City University with a Bachelor of Music in Musical Theatre. Laura Leigh is currently starring as Karen Smith in the Tony Nominated Broadway Musical Mean Girls, written by Tina Fey and directed by Casey Nicholaw. She made her Broadway Principal Debut in the show on March 10th 2020. She graduated from North Little Rock High School where she gives credit to the beginnings of her theatre and performance journey. Past credits include Memphis at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Hairspray, Sister Act, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Shrek the Musical. Laura Leigh has also been seen on the stage of Robinson Auditorium in the Miss Arkansas Pageant where she received 1st Runner-Up in both 2018 and 2019, garnering over $19,000 in academic scholarships. It has been a dream of hers to sing with a Symphony Orchestra, and she is honored for the opportunity to make music with the Arkansas Symphony here on the stage where she first began performing.

During the quarantine she has brought a creative dream to life by starting her own podcast called "Living in the Light with Laura Leigh", where she interviews artists and creatives and they tell their stories of how Jesus has taken them from the dark and into His glorious and powerful Light. Laura Leigh also leads a virtual Bible Study community of women, where each week she teaches her Bible and gathers girls to grow in their faith, read God's Word, and share life in community. She is home for this prolonged pause while Broadway is shut down and is enjoying spending time with her family on their new farm in Scott, Arkansas.