BEETLEJUICE, FUNNY GIRL, and More Set For Walton Arts Center 2024-25 Broadway Season

Walton Arts Center has announced its 2024-25 Broadway season, featuring six shows. The Broadway season includes Peter Pan September 24-29, Beetlejuice October 22-27; Shucked December 17-22, Funny Girl March 18-23, Back to the Future: The Musical April 8-13 and MJ May 20-25.

All six shows are coming to Northwest Arkansas on their first national tours, and four shows will make their Arkansas premiere at Walton Arts Center.

“This is the biggest Broadway season yet for Walton Arts Center,” said Jennifer Ross, vice president of programming. “We know theater fans in Northwest Arkansas want the newest shows straight off Broadway as well as returning classics. Our upcoming season delivers all of that and more!”

In addition to the six-season lineup, Walton Arts Center also announced four bonus Broadway shows also coming this season. Patrons who subscribe now will have early access to purchase tickets to Hamilton August 16-25, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The MusicalNovember 12-17, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations January 22-23 and THE BOOK OF MORMON February 21-23.

Broadway subscriptions are on sale now. Subscribers get the best seats at the best price for all Broadway shows along with priority access to the Broadway Bonus shows, discounts on most other shows during the season and free ticket exchange and replacement.

Six-show Broadway subscription packages range from $339 to $499 for Tuesday and Wednesday evening and Thursday matinee, and $394 to $554 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening, and Saturday and Sunday matinees. Package prices vary depending on seat location and include all fees. Dates, programs and prices are subject to change.

Subscriptions are available now for a limited time and can be renewed or purchased online at waltonartscenter.org, by calling the subscriber hotline at 479.571.2785 or in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 am until 2 pm. Single tickets to Broadway and other shows in the 2024-25 season will be available later this summer.

Peter Pan

September 24-29

8 performances

1st National Tour

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award® winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.” Peter Pan embraces the child in us all, so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

Beetlejuice

October 22-27

8 performances

Arkansas Premiere

1st National Tour

He earned his stripes on Broadway…now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Northwest Arkansas.

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is “screamingly good fun!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surfaces (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

This musical is recommended for ages 13 and up. Contains strong language, mature references and a lot of the crazy, inappropriate stuff you would expect from a deranged demon.

Shucked

December 17-22

8 performances

Arkansas Premiere

1st National Tour

Shucked is the Tony Award®-winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Rober Horn (Tootsie, Designing Women), a score by the Grammy Award®-winning songwriting team Brandy Clack and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’ Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

This musical is recommended for ages 10 and up. Contains adults themes, moments of adult language and a harvest of corny innuendo.

Funny Girl

March 18-23

8 performances

Arkansas Premiere

1st National Premiere

Welcome to musical comedy heaven! The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened – she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theater has the whole shebang!

Back to the Future: The Musical

April 8-13

8 performances

1st National Tour

Great Scott! Back to the Future the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Northwest Arkansas in 2025. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself … back to the future. Winner of 2022 Olivier Award for best new musical, when Back To The Future hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theater history forever.

MJ

May 20-25

8 performances

Arkansas Premiere

1st National Tour

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Northwest Arkansas as MJ, the multi-Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.