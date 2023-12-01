Auditions Open for Annual VOICEJAM COMPETITION At Walton Arts Center 

Auditions are now open for a cappella groups across the country to earn their place in the annual VoiceJam A Cappella Competition on Saturday, April 13, at Click Here.

Groups of two to 20 performers have until Wednesday, Jan. 31 to submit their video audition materials online at Click Here. There is no age limit for participants and no school affiliation is necessary to audition. Up to eight groups can be selected to compete, and those groups will be announced on Monday, Feb. 5.

The winner will be named VoiceJam champion and will receive a professionally produced video of their set. Judges will also award outstanding arrangement, vocal percussion, soloist and choreography. Cheer on these harmonizing, beatboxing, mind-blowing groups and cast your vote for aca-fan favorite.

A cappella fans and performers alike will gather April 12 and 13 for the VoiceJam Festival, a weekend of aca-activities. Workshops and masterclasses will feature a variety of topics at different skill levels such as a cappella arranging, vocal percussion, body percussion, rehearsal technique, solo singing and more. These workshops are for the VoiceJam competitors, but they will also be available for the public to purchase. Workshop instructions include Deke Sharon, Erin Hackel, Tony Huerta, Jia-Ching Lai and Take 6. Workshop registrations will be open soon.

Tickets to the headliner concert by multi-Platinum a cappella sextet Take 6 and to the VoiceJam Competition are on sale now. Want to see both shows? Then purchase a combo ticket for just $29. This competition has become one of the most loved events of our season.

Purchase tickets at Click Here, by calling 479.443.5600 weekdays 10 am-5 pm or by visiting the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 am–2 pm.