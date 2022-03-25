Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Single Tickets On Sale For INTO THE WOODS

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced that single tickets are on sale for Into The Woods, running April 19-May 15. Single tickets can be purchased online at www.TheRep.org or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets at a special discounted rate by calling the Box Office. Into The Woods is the enchanting, brilliant musical that ventures beyond "happily ever after!"

Little Red has strayed far from the path, Jack's found a second beanstalk, Prince Charming's eyes are wandering, and there's a Witch living next door. Stephen Sondheim's most popular musical turns the world of fairy tales topsy-turvy, reminding us that granted wishes often bring complications. Filled with exquisite music and brilliant lyrics, this innovative new production is sure to enchant. Time called the musical "non-stop pure pleasure. A ravishing explosion of color and melody and magic and laughter."

The Rep's production will star Jacob Keith Watson (Wynne, Arkansas-native; Broadway: Carousel, Hello, Dolly!, Violet, Amélie, The Phantom of the Opera) as the "Baker", Ximone Rose (Broadway: Once on This Island) as the "Baker's Wife", Miranda Jane (Central Arkansas-native; The Rep: Designing Women) as the "Witch", Erica Durham (National Tour:

The production will also feature these Arkansas artists: William Romain (The Rep: The Fantasticks in Concert) as "Jack", Annslee Clay as "Little Red Ridinghood", Monica Clark-Robinson (The Rep: Sister Act) as the "Narrator", Hannah Gothard (The Rep: The Fantasticks in Concert) as "Rapunzel", Augustine Nguyen as "Rapunzel's Prince", Satia Spencer (The Rep: The Wiz) as the "Stepmother", Hannah Fairman (The Rep: Mamma Mia!) as "Florinda", Bridget Davis (The Rep: Million Dollar Quartet) as "Lucinda", Shelton Harden as "Cinderella's Father", Karen Q. Clark (The Rep: Mary Poppins) as "Cinderella's Mother", Judy Trice (The Rep: Steel Magnolias) as "Granny", Ben Grimes (The Rep: Designing Women) as the "Steward", Jacob Rivera (The Rep: A Charlie Brown Christmas) as "Milky White", Hannah Hill, Ruby Reeves (The Rep: A Christmas Story), Chad Bradford, and Frederick Webb Jr. (The Rep: Chicago).

The production will also feature guest artists Mimi Bessette (Broadway: Bonnie & Clyde) as "Jack's Mother", Cooper Grodin (National Tour: The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables;

The Rep: Mama Mia!) as "Cinderella's Prince/Wolf", and Aidan O'Reilly as the "Mysterious Man".

The production will be directed by Addie Gorlin-Han, music will be directed by Arkansas

artist Michael Rice, choreography will be Arkansas artist Dorse Brown, scenery and costumes will be designed by An-Lin Dauber, lighting will be designed by Bill Miller, and sound will be designed by Michael Costagliola. Into The Woods features Tony Award-Winning music and lyrics written by Stephen Sondheim and a Tony Award-Winning book by James Lapine.

Performances run April 19-May 15, 2022, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The full schedule of

performances and COVID-19 Safety Protocols can be found at www.TheRep.org.

At all performances, all patrons will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result obtained no more than 72 hours (3 days) of the event, or patrons may volunteer their proof of vaccination dated at least 14 days prior to the event. Negative test results or proof of vaccination must be dated with your full name matching your ID. Either a physical copy or photo of a physical card/test result will be accepted. While concessions will be allowed in the auditorium, patrons will be required to wear masks at all times while in the building, except when actively eating or drinking.