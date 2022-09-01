Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Pay-what-can Preview Performances Of 2022/2023 Season

Pay-What-You-Can ticket sale events will be held in advance of the performances at The Rep's Box Office.

Sep. 01, 2022  

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced Pay-What-You-Can Preview Performances for the 2022/2023 Season. For the first two or three public previews for each run of the season's productions, the Arkansas Rep will hold at least 100 seats for patrons to purchase at whatever price they are comfortable with.

For every production throughout the season, Pay-What-You-Can ticket sale events will be held in advance of the performances at The Rep's Box Office. Pay-What-You-Can tickets will only ever be available for in-person purchase at the sale event and will never be available for purchase on the date of the performance. Two tickets are available per person and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis at the discretion of the Box Office.

The first production in The Rep's 2022/2023 Season is Every Brilliant Thing and the production's Pay-What-You-Can sale event will be 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at The Rep's Box Office at 601 Main Street, Little Rock, Arkansas. The preview performances will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, September 13, 14, and 15, 2022 at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets can only be purchased at the sale event on the preceding Saturday and will not be available on the day of the preview performance.

PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN TICKET SALE DATES FOR THE 2022/2023 SEASON:

Every Brilliant Thing | Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 9-10 a.m.

Guys & Dolls | Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9-10 a.m.

Laughter on the 23rd Floor | Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 9-10 a.m.

Little Shop of Horrors | Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9-10 a.m.

Clyde's | Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 9-10 a.m.

Arkansas Repertory Theatre's Pay-What-You-Can Preview Performances are generously sponsored by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

