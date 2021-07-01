Arkansas Repertory Theatre 2021 Outdoor Series Individual Tickets Now On Sale

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced a return to producing live theatrical performances with its 2021 "The Rep Outdoors" Series. In partnership with the City of Little Rock, the Arkansas Rep will present two full productions -

Marie & Rosetta, a celebration of the life and music of Arkansas-native Sister Rosetta Tharpe, performed July 13 - August 1 7pm on the grounds of War Memorial Park. Written by George Brant, the production will be directed by Arkansas-native Steve H. Broadnax III. Sponsored by Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield and Southwest Power Pool.

Primating, a world-premiere romantic comedy set in an African safari camp, performed August 10- 29 7pm at the Little Rock Zoo. Written by award-winning novelist, journalist, and screenwriter Jennifer Vanderbes, the production will be directed by Ari Edelson.

The 2-Show Summer Package Deal for $80.00 is extended due to demand to July 9, 2021. The 2-Show Summer Package includes one ticket to Marie & Rosetta and one ticket to Primating. Once the ticket package has been purchased, an email will be sent prompting a selection of a performance evening for each production.

Tickets for individual productions go on sale today, July 1, 2021 at $45.00 each.

To more easily accommodate social distancing, all tickets are general admission and seating location will not be determined until you arrive for the performance.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at (501) 378-0405, or visit www.therep.org.