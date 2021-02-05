Arkansas Public Theatre Presents THE CLEAN HOUSE

Arkansas Public Theatre will present The Clean House. Performances will run February 26-March 7, 2021.

A romantic comedy about loss, love, change and redemption, The Clean House is both whimsical and touching.

A serious career-oriented doctor, Lane, has hired a quirky Brazilian maid. The only problem is that the maid, Matilde, hates to clean. Instead, she longs to be a comedienne. Lane is deserted by her husband, Charles, who leaves her for his mistress, Ana, a passionate, older Brazilian woman upon whom he recently performed a mastectomy. Sarah Ruhl's enchanting play reminds us that there is humor and beauty to be find in life's most unlikely messes.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-clean-house-tickets-136044778595?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.