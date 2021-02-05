Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arkansas Public Theatre Presents THE CLEAN HOUSE

Performances will run February 26-March 7, 2021.

Feb. 5, 2021  

Arkansas Public Theatre will present The Clean House. Performances will run February 26-March 7, 2021.

A romantic comedy about loss, love, change and redemption, The Clean House is both whimsical and touching.

A serious career-oriented doctor, Lane, has hired a quirky Brazilian maid. The only problem is that the maid, Matilde, hates to clean. Instead, she longs to be a comedienne. Lane is deserted by her husband, Charles, who leaves her for his mistress, Ana, a passionate, older Brazilian woman upon whom he recently performed a mastectomy. Sarah Ruhl's enchanting play reminds us that there is humor and beauty to be find in life's most unlikely messes.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-clean-house-tickets-136044778595?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
5, 6, 7, 8 T-Shirt
Stage Manager Unisex T-Shirt
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case

Related Articles View More Arkansas Stories   Shows
Arkansas Public Theatre Presents BUYER AND CELLAR Photo

Arkansas Public Theatre Presents BUYER AND CELLAR

TheatreSquareds SCHOOL GIRLS: OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Begins Streaming This Week Photo

TheatreSquared's SCHOOL GIRLS: OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Begins Streaming This Week

VIDEO: Arkansas Repertory Theatre Performs Telephone Hour as Part of BUILDING BIRDIE Serie Photo

VIDEO: Arkansas Repertory Theatre Performs 'Telephone Hour' as Part of BUILDING BIRDIE Series

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards! Argenta Community Theater Wi Photo

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards! Argenta Community Theater Wins Theatre Of The Decade!


More Hot Stories For You

  • Colburn School's Fortissima Program Expands Nationally
  • Santa Barbara Symphony Announces Leadership Triumvirate For The Next 5 Years
  • Colburn School Launches 'Next Up' Virtual Concert Series
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees