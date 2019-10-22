A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL Announced At Walton Arts Center

An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa and a triple-dog-dare - that's really all you need to get in the holiday spirit when A Christmas Story: The Musical comes to Walton Arts Center Dec. 10-15.

Nominated for three 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Associated Press calls A Christmas Story: The Musical "a joyous Christmas miracle," while The New York Times writes "I was dazzled. You'd have to have a Grinch-sized heart not to feel a smile spreading across your face."

Set in 1940s Indiana, a young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. A few obstacles and many distractions stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish.

From the songwriting team behind the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the Academy Award-winning film La La Land, A Christmas Story: The Musical brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage.

Tickets start at $40 plus applicable fees and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org. Patrons also can get reserved parking for $7 when they purchase their show tickets.





