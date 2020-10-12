Wynn Las Vegas Announces New LAKE OF DREAMS Show

In development for two years, the new Lake of Dreams is the only show to debut this fall on The Strip.

When hotels in Las Vegas reopened on June 4th after a 78-day state-mandated shutdown due to COVID-19, the glitz and glamour of the usual larger-than-life Vegas show couldn't reopen with them. Until now.

In development for two years, the new Lake of Dreams is the only show to debut this fall on The Strip. Staged outdoors and uniquely suited for a socially distanced viewing experience, the show is an immersive theatrical journey of 12 high-tech new acts that combine massive animatronics, music, lights, and film. In other words - all the excitement, grandeur, and spectacle visitors expect from a Vegas production.

Fifteen years after Lake of Dreams first opened in 2005, the original artistic team of world-renowned creators reunited for the 2020 reimagining. To deliver the show during a pandemic, the team worked remotely, with Woodroffe directing lighting virtually from his studio in London, and Ortega and Curry taking turns overseeing the show's direction and installation at Wynn. To execute the tech-heavy new acts, a $14 million state-of-the-art upgrade touched every facet of the custom-built outdoor environmental theater, which consists of a central 45-foot by 90-foot performance waterfall surrounded by a three-acre lake, and 11-story mountain.

Accompanying the show's opening is Behind The Waterfall, a docu-style video that chronicles the creation process of Lake of Dreams as told by the creators. Filmed over eight months, the video features the most intimate behind-the-scenes look at Lake of Dreams and its one-of-a-kind theater ever captured on film.

