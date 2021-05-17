Wynn Las Vegas Announces 'A Summer Of Comedy' At Encore Theater

Wynn Las Vegas today announced a jam-packed summer comedy lineup coming to Encore Theater, featuring top comedians including Sebastian Maniscalco, Jo Koy, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Demetri Martin and Tom Papa. Tickets for all performances go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. PT.

Guests can enjoy the intimate comedy experience that Encore Theater offers with performances scheduled June through September 2021, including previously announced shows from Trevor Noah (July 9-10) and Jo Koy (Sept. 3-5). The complete summer comedy lineup is as follows:

Sebastian Maniscalco

Comedy superstar Sebastian Maniscalco will return to Wynn Las Vegas for his third headlining engagement this Father's Day weekend. Maniscalco will present his new "Nobody Does This Tour" with back-to-back performances at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19. Maniscalco is known world-wide for his stand-up comedy expertise, as well as his on-screen talents including his acclaimed role in Martin Scorsese's 2019 hit film The Irishman.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: June 18-19; 7:30 and 10 p.m.

Price: $59.95-$155 plus applicable fees

Demetri Martin

The multi-talented comedian, actor and musician Demetri Martin will make his Wynn Las Vegas debut with his "I Feel Funny Tour." Known for his deadpan delivery and original sketch comedy, fans can enjoy Martin's exclusive Encore Theater performance on Friday, July 16 at 8 p.m.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: July 16; 8 p.m.

Price: $39.95-$79.95 plus applicable fees

Nate Bargatze

Following the continued success of his Netflix stand-up specials, Nate Bargatze returns to Wynn Las Vegas for one night only with his "The Raincheck Tour" on Saturday, July 17 at 8 p.m. Throughout his successful career, Bargatze has toured with Chris Rock and Jimmy Fallon, and has been named one of Esquire's "Best New Comedians" by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's "Comedians to Watch" by Rolling Stone, and one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch."

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: July 17; 8 p.m.

Price: $39.50-$110 plus applicable fees

Tom Papa

Renowned comedian, actor, podcast and radio host and writer Tom Papa brings his "Family Reunion Tour" to Wynn Las Vegas this summer. Papa will deliver an exclusive performance at Encore Theater on Friday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. With a stand-up comedy career spanning more than 20 years, Papa has found success in film, television, podcasts, and as a writer, including his most recent book, You're Doing Great: And Other Reasons to Stay Alive, which was released on May 12.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: Aug. 6; 8 p.m.

Price: $39.95-$79.95 plus applicable fees

Jim Gaffigan

Six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer Jim Gaffigan returns to Wynn Las Vegas with back-to-back performances of his all new "The Fun Tour" on Saturday, Aug. 7. Known worldwide for his unique brand of humor, Gaffigan was named a top ten comedian according to Forbes' 2019 comedy list and was recently recognized for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: Aug. 7; 7:30 and 10 p.m.

Price: $59.50-$129.50 plus applicable fees

Jo Koy

By popular demand, two additional performances have been added to Jo Koy's previously announced September show schedule at Encore Theater. Fans can enjoy more of Koy's "Just Kidding World Tour" on Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. One of today's most popular stand-up comedians, Koy sells out theaters and arenas around the world and has broken ticket sale records with his infectious on-stage energy.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: Aug. 13-14; 8 p.m.

Price: $49.95-$149.95 plus applicable fees

Tickets for each performance can be purchased through the Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or online at www.wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment.