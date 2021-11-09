Wynn Las Vegas Announces 2022 Lineup

In 2022, Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater will serve as the ultimate destination for comedy fans. Featuring world-renowned talents like Sebastian Maniscalco -- returning for an extended 12-show residency at Encore Theater with his Nobody Does This Tour -- plus first-ever appearances by Whitney Cummings and Taylor Tomlinson among others, and returning resident performers like Nate Bargatze and Jim Gaffigan, there's no better place to laugh in the New Year than Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets for all performances go on sale this Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. PST.

"The Wynn has always been really good to me," said Maniscalco. "It's been incredible to see how they've embraced comedy and I'm happy to be a part of the lineup they have for 2022.

Since entering the scene, Maniscalco has quickly gained accolades for his talents, including being named "...the hottest comic in America" by The New York Times, achieving record-breaking, sold-out performances across the U.S. and top touring awards, and enjoying coupled success with his Netflix original comedy specials and a starring role alongside Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese's Oscar-nominated film, The Irishman. Maniscalco will kick off the New Year with the return of his residency on January 7, 2022, with additional performances to follow on January 8, April 29-30, and May 28-29, with two shows each date at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Additional performances for his run at Wynn Las Vegas will be announced at a later date.

Lineup:

Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does This Tour

Dates: January 7-8, April 29-30, May 28-29 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Tickets Starting at: $59.50

Whitney Cummings: Touch Me Tour

Dates: January 15 at 8 p.m.

Tickets Starting at: $39.50

Chris DiStefano: The Chrissy Chaos Tour

Dates: March 25 at 8 p.m.

Tickets Starting at: $39.95

Andrew Santino: Tito Cheeto Tour

Dates: March 26 at 8 p.m.

Tickets Starting at: $39.95

Taylor Tomlinson: Deal With It Tour

Dates: April 16 at 8 p.m.

Tickets Starting at: $39.95

Tom Papa: Family Reunion Tour

Dates: May 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets Starting at: $39.95

Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour

Dates: December 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and May 13-14 at 8.pm.

Tickets Starting at: $39.50

Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour

Dates: December 8 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and May 20-21 and August 26-27 at 8 p.m.

Tickets Starting at: $59.50

Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal Tour

Dates: July 8-9 at 8 p.m. (rescheduled from 2021)

Tickets Starting at: $59.50

Demetri Martin: I Feel Funny Tour

Dates: July 16 at 8 p.m.

Tickets Starting at: $39.95

"AEG Presents and Wynn Las Vegas have worked diligently to establish the Encore Theater as the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip to experience world-class comics," said Chris Hammond, Talent Buyer for AEG Presents. "We have carefully curated a lineup of blockbuster talents combined with the hottest up-and-coming comics of today, and we are thrilled to share in these performances with our guests in 2022."

"2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year for entertainment at Wynn Las Vegas," said Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas. "The Encore Theater offers our guests an unforgettable way to experience this incredible lineup of comedians. We are thrilled they chose our stage to entertain audiences from around the world."

For tickets or more information on Wynn Las Vegas' comedic lineup for 2022, visit wynnlasvegas.com.