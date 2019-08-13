World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters Returns to Orleans Arena Aug. 25

The legendary Harlem Globetrotters will bring their incredible ball-handling wizardry to Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Best known for their celebrated basketball artistry, the Harlem Globetrotters have been thrilling fans with their rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, comedy and unequaled fan interaction for nearly a century. Throughout their history, the team has showcased its talents in more than 120 countries and territories worldwide, entertaining hundreds of millions of fans, including popes, kings, queens and presidents.

The Globetrotters' star-studded roster includes Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm, as well as female stars TNT Lister, Swish Sutton and more. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans. The roster varies by city and is subject to change.

Showtime is 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20 plus fees and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleansarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com; or in-person at gift shops inside The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast and Sam's Town.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You