Winchester Dondero Cultural Center Reopens With Concert By the Youth Camerata Orchestra

The Winchester Dondero Cultural Center officially reopened its theater with a socially-distanced concert by the Youth Camerata Orchestra, The Las Vegas Sun reported. The event was held at the center in Las Vegas on Friday, February 19, 2021.

The space was originally a gym when the center opened in 1982 but converted to a theater in 1991. Renovations included new seating and updated audiovisual equipment.

Read more on The Las Vegas Sun.

The Las Vegas Camerata and the Las Vegas Youth Camerata Orchestras were founded in 1986 by the violinist and conductor, they have become a prominent performing group for the public. The orchestras' concerts are frequently held at the local Winchester Cultural Center, thus gathering students and professionals alike. As before, it continues to do its part for the Las Vegas community. The Youth Camerata is a non-profit performing group.

On February 20th, 1997, almost one year after the Cameratas 10th anniversary concert, the orchestra received a special recognition from Governor Bob Miller. The group was awarded the 18th Annual Governor's Arts Award in recognition of their outstanding efforts for the community and their service to the arts.

Many well known professional musicians have joined in the Camerata's performances. Such performers include musicians like guest soloist Ruben Gonzales (Ex-concert master of the Chicago Symphony), Luis Grinhauz (Concert master of Montreal Symphony), Sherry Kloss (Student and Assistant of Jascha Heifetz), Juan Rostagno (Member of the LA Philarmonic), Oscar Lysy (Principal viola of Münich Orchestra), Myriam Santucci (Argentinian Cellist), Antonio Nuñez, Israel Chorberg (Concert master of the American Orchestra Ballet), Pianists Tamara Kezerov and Eduardo Delgado, and many more.