Diana Ross Will Bring DIANA IN MOTION to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

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Global entertainment icon Diana Ross will return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas this fall for a special three-show engagement of “Diana in Motion.” Ross will perform Oct. 2, 3, and 4, 2026, marking her highly anticipated return to the venue following her sold-out run over Valentine's Week 2026. Tickets for all shows go on sale to the public this Friday, July 24, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT.

In “Diana in Motion,” Ross will showcase decades of her chart-topping hits, including classics like “I'm Coming Out,” “Upside Down,” and “Ain't No Mountain High Enough.” Audiences can also expect the glamorous fashion, iconic stage presence, and vibrant production that define Ross' unforgettably captive live performances.

Ross' unparalleled career spans more than 50 years, encompassing extraordinary successes in music, film, television, theater, and fashion. Among her many accolades, Ms. Ross is a multi-time American Music Awards winner, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a Kennedy Center Honors recipient, and in 2012, received the GRAMMY Awards' highest recognition: the Lifetime Achievement Award. Her landmark solo album “diana” helped cement her Guinness World Record for the most charted hit singles in the United States and the United Kingdom.

A timeless entertainer whose influence continues to shape music and popular culture, Diana Ross remains one of the most celebrated performers in the world.

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