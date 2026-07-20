CAFECITO CON HOWIE to Launch Las Vegas Residency at Hard Rock Cafe

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Backstreet Boys member Howie D is to bring CAFECITO CON HOWIE, an intimate residency experience, to Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas on select dates throughout July and August 2026. The series, framed as a coffee shop setting, is built around live music, conversation, and an introduction to his upcoming Spanish-language solo project, which draws on his Puerto Rican heritage and includes his new single 'Coquí.' Tickets are currently on sale.

Photo Credit: Abez Media

The experience comes as Howie D prepares for the next leg of the Backstreet Boys' sold-out Las Vegas residency while introducing fans to a new chapter of his solo career. Inspired by his Puerto Rican heritage, the project blends new original music with reimagined versions of songs from throughout his career, using music as a bridge to strengthen his connection to the Spanish language and culture.

'Growing up, Puerto Rican music, traditions, and family were always a huge part of my life,' said Howie D. 'As I've gotten older and become a father myself, I've felt an even stronger desire to connect with that heritage and share it with my children. This project has allowed me to reconnect with that side of myself in a really meaningful way.'

WHAT

The exclusive experience at Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas includes:

Meet & greet and photo with Howie

An intimate acoustic performance featuring three songs

Q&A with Howie about his new music and creative journey

A signature Coquí Latte, served in an exclusive CAFECITO CON HOWIE mug to take home

TICKETS

A limited number of tickets are on sale now, priced at $346.62 — purchase here.

Through an exclusive partnership with EXA 94.5 FM, Las Vegas' Latin Pop and Rock en Español station, fans can tune in to Kike Vega and Anali Ocadiz for the chance to win a CAFECITO CON HOWIE experience, including a meet-and-greet with Howie D and tickets to the Backstreet Boys' Las Vegas residency. Follow @EXAlasvegas on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for giveaway details.

WHEN

Experience Dates (1-3 p.m.):

Next Show – Friday, July 24

August 7, 14, 21, 28

WHERE

Hard Rock Cafe

3771 Las Vegas Blvd South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

ABOUT HARD ROCK

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Investors Service (Baa2), and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.



Photo Credit: Abez Media

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