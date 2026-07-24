AMERICA'S GOT TALENT to Air 'Live Acts Revealed' Episode on NBC

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NBC is set to air the 'Live Acts Revealed' episode of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT on Tuesday, July 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with the broadcast set to announce which acts have secured spots in the live shows and which will compete in the newly introduced Judges' Callbacks rounds for a chance to advance further in the competition.

As the audition rounds came to a close, the final night showcased an outstanding lineup of talent. Viewers met an inspirational singer who has overcome life's challenges, a young magician who captivated the judges and a country performer with a vibrant hot-pink beard who closed out the night with an original song. The episode wrapped with the judges revisiting the season's standout acts, deciding which would move straight to the live shows to claim one of the 44 coveted spots, and which would need to return for another performance to earn their place.

In the upcoming episode, titled 'Live Acts Revealed' (Episode #2107A), the acts moving to the live shows are revealed. The acts selected to appear in the brand-new Judges' Callbacks rounds are announced.

BroadwayWorld previously covered AMERICA'S GOT TALENT when the show set its two-night season finale on NBC. More on that story can be found here.

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