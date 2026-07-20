Las Vegas Science & Natural History Museum to Host Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibition

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The Las Vegas Science and Natural History Museum is accepting artwork submissions for its annual Hispanic Heritage Month community exhibition, which is to be on display throughout September. The museum is inviting local artists of all ages, backgrounds, and experience levels to submit original work inspired by Latin America's native wildlife, natural landscapes, ecosystems, and environmental stewardship, with submissions open now through August 14. The exhibition centers on the question of how wildlife, ecosystems, and natural landscapes tell stories of culture, identity, and belonging across Latin America, with pieces to be evaluated on how thoughtfully each interprets that theme.

Las Vegas Science & Natural History Museum invites local artists to participate in its annual Hispanic Heritage Month community exhibition, on display throughout the month of September. This year's exhibition will celebrate the rich biodiversity, wildlife, and ecosystems that shape cultures and inspire traditions and ways of life across Latin America.

Individuals of every background, age and experience level are welcome to submit original artwork inspired by native wildlife, natural landscapes, conservation, and environmental stewardship and explores the question: 'How do wildlife, ecosystems and natural landscapes tell stories of culture, identity and belonging across Latin America?' Submissions will be evaluated on how thoughtfully each piece interprets the theme while celebrating the region's diverse environments and cultural heritage.

Artwork Guidelines

Maximum size: 80' x 30' x 78'

No video submissions

A variety of mediums will be considered though priority will be given to two-dimensional work, including the following: Sculpture: metal, wood, plaster, cardboard, ceramic/clay, found objects in relief or in the round Photography: silver gelatin, digital, alternative media photography, montage (photo collage) Collage: open to anything including but not limited to found flat objects made of paper, metal, cardboard, transparent materials such as tracing paper, wax paper, acetate, etc. Anything made from flat 2-D materials, which can be cut and used as collage materials or background materials.



Selected works will be displayed as part of the Museum's Hispanic Heritage Month exhibition, encouraging community dialogue surrounding biodiversity, conservation, cultural heritage, and the importance of protecting the ecosystems that sustain life.

Artists can view the complete guidelines, submission requirements and online submission form on the Museum's website at http://www.lvnhm.org/call-for-art.

The content of the artwork must be appropriate for all ages and free of vulgarity, graphic depictions of violence, or sexually explicit imagery. Sharing content with LVSNHM gives the museum permission to utilize the artwork and/or visual representations of the artwork (i.e. photos) in perpetuity. Parent permission will be required to display artwork or recordings by artists 17 years and younger.

Any artifacts or physical items loaned to the Museum will require a temporary loan agreement signed by the artist or artifact owner. Any artifacts or physical items given to the Museum will require a gift agreement, transferring ownership to the Museum from the artist or owner. Parent/guardian permission will be required for any agreements regarding the work of individuals under the age of 18.

Submission Timeline

Artist submissions will be accepted from Monday, July 13, 2026, through Friday, August 14, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.

Artists chosen to be in the exhibit will be notified August 17-19, 2026.

The Hispanic Heritage Month Exhibition will be on display September 1-30, 2026.

Location

Las Vegas Science & Natural History Museum

900 Las Vegas Blvd N

Las Vegas, NV 89101

About the Las Vegas Science & Natural History Museum

The Las Vegas Science & Natural History Museum was established in 1989 by a small group of citizens who knew the community would benefit from the educational resources it could provide. After very humble beginnings, this private nonprofit museum is now a Smithsonian Affiliate, accredited with the American Alliance of Museums, and is a federal and state repository for fossils and artifacts. From the desert to the ocean, from Nevada to Africa, from prehistoric times to the present, the Las Vegas Science & Natural History Museum takes visitors of all ages on a learning adventure around the world. Please visit lvnhm.org, follow on Facebook and LinkedIn at Las Vegas Science & Natural History Museum; and @LVSNHMuseum on Twitter and Instagram. For additional information, please call (702) 384-3466.

The exhibition is one of several arts and cultural events taking shape in Las Vegas this season. Earlier this month, BroadwayWorld reported that CAFECITO CON HOWIE is to launch a residency at Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas, with Backstreet Boys member Howie D hosting an intimate series of performances tied to his upcoming Spanish-language solo project drawing on his Puerto Rican heritage.

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