VEGAS... MY WAY! to Return to Las Vegas with Marc Anthony

NEW! Las Vegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Las Vegas & beyond. Sign Up

Global icon Marc Anthony returns to BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas later this month with five performances of his acclaimed "VEGAS...MY WAY!" residency on July 24, 25, 29, 31; and Aug. 1.

“VEGAS... MY WAY!” marks a defining chapter in Marc Anthony's legendary career, offering an intimate show that brings audiences closer than ever to his energy, passion and soul. Backed by his dynamic live band, Anthony delivers an immersive journey through more than three decades of chart-topping hits, seamlessly blending English and Spanish-language favorites into a powerful, deeply personal live experience.

Since launching earlier this year, the residency has captivated sold-out crowds and established itself as one of the most electrifying live music experiences on the Las Vegas Strip. From high-energy anthems to emotional ballads, each performance showcases Anthony's signature charisma, unmatched vocals and enduring connection with fans from around the world.

Following each BleauLive Theater performance, the energy continues at Nowhere Lounge for “VEGAS...MY WAY! Late Night Sessions” as the official after-party destination. With live music sets curated by Motif, a member of Anthony's band, the evening offers guests a closer, more spontaneous extension of the evening.

Limited tickets for the July 24, 25, 29, 31; and Aug. 1 performances are available now at https://www.fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/marc-anthony/.

Marc Anthony will also return to BleauLive Theater this fall for eight additional performances on Sept. 11, 12, 13, 16, 18 and 19, coinciding with Mexican Independence Day weekend, as well as Nov. 20 and 21 during Race Week.

More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas dining, events, entertainment, rooms, and suites can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

About Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony is one of the most influential musical artists of his time. Born Marco Antonio Muñíz to Puerto Rican parents in New York City, he is the best-selling salsa artist of all time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture. As he enters his fourth decade as a recording artist, he has dozens of gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), has had over 120 #1 chart hits worldwide, racked up more than 12.8 billion views on YouTube, over 22 billion streams across all platforms. Known for his intense, soaring voice and his dramatic concert performances, he's one of the most prolific touring artists in the music industry, with many entries in Pollstar's Global Top Grossing Concert Tours lists. Marc Anthony has also established a highly credible acting résumé, with film roles including “In the Heights” (2021), “El Cantante” (2006), “Man on Fire” (2004), “In the Time of Butterflies” (2001), “Bringing Out the Dead” (1999), and a starring role in Paul Simon's “The Capeman” (1998) on Broadway. His 14th studio album, “Muévense” (2024), continues his legacy as one of music's most enduring and passionate performers. To learn more about Marc Anthony visit www.marcanthonyonline.com.

Need more Las Vegas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming