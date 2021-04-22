Vegas Staple ATOMIC SALOON SHOW Reopens May 5

The wildest watering hole this side of the Mississippi, ATOMIC SALOON SHOW swings open its doors again this Cinco de Mayo...that's May 5th for those who like their salsa mild!

ATOMIC SALOON SHOW returns to its home at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort on May 5, 2021, for performances at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets starting at $149 are on sale now at Spiegelworld.com.

ATOMIC SALOON SHOW is a riotous and raunchy romp through the wild, Wild West as it never was, with drop-dead sexy acrobats and ridiculous comedy mayhem from a cavalcade of cowboys, showgirls, nuns, lawmen and lay-abouts. With health and safety protocols in place, audiences can still expect the same side-splitting hilarity and the best variety acts this side of the Mississippi.

Spiegelworld is committed to providing as safe an environment as possible for its guests, performers, and staff at ATOMIC SALOON SHOW by maintaining extensive protocols, as outlined in its Health & Safety Plan. Ongoing health and safety efforts include, but are not limited to:

Reduced audience capacity in parties of two to six at sufficiently distanced cabaret tables.

Masks are required to be worn by all artists, staff, and patrons while inside the Atomic Saloon. Guests may briefly remove their mask while actively drinking but are otherwise asked to keep their face covering on.

A cashless, QR code-based cocktail service eliminates lines at the bar.

The Atomic Saloon, including its seating areas and all frequently touched surfaces, is sanitized before and after every performance.

Starting May 5, 2021, Spiegelworld's ATOMIC SALOON SHOW will perform Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., at the Atomic Saloon inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. For tickets and more information, visit Spiegelworld.com.