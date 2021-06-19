VIDEO: Nondi Wontanara Holds African Dance Class in Honor of Juneteenth
In honor of Juneteenth, which has now been named a national holiday, dance group Nondi Wontanara held a dance class on June 13.
The group taught the liberation dance, Libertè, from Guinea. The class took place at 1:30 at Blue Sky Yoga downtown in the Arts Factory.
The group returns to Blue Sky Yoga on June 27 with another class on African Dance. The class takes place 1:30pm to 2:45pm. A donation is required for participation.
