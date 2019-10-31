Tribute Groups Peace Frog, Led Zepagain, December '63 and DSB To Perform at Cannery Casino Hotel in December
Cannery Casino Hotel will bring celebrated tribute acts to The Club in December, including "Peace Frog: Tribute to The Doors," "Led Zepagain: Performing the Music of Led Zeppelin" and "December '63 Christmas Show: Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons." Cannery is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration in The Club featuring performances by "DSB - Tribute to Journey" and DJ DMC. Guests can also enjoy free live entertainment at The Club's Free Show Fridays and Pin-Ups Bar all month long.
For a full lineup of entertainment acts at Boyd Gaming citywide properties, visit: www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.
Peace Frog: Tribute to The Doors
Saturday, December 7
Led Zepagain: Performing the Music of Led Zeppelin
Saturday, December 14
December '63 Christmas Show: Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons
Saturday, December 21
New Year's Eve in The Club with DSB - Tribute to Journey and DJ DMC
Tuesday, December 31
Free Show Fridays in The Club
Cannery's The Club invites guests to enjoy free live performances from various entertainers happening throughout December. Schedule is subject to change.
December 6 Sweet Home Alabama 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
December 13 Chase & The Pursuit 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
December 20 In-A-Fect 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
December 27 Kevon Tyree & The Nu Retro 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.