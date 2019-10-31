Tribute Groups Peace Frog, Led Zepagain, December '63 and DSB To Perform at Cannery Casino Hotel in December

Cannery Casino Hotel will bring celebrated tribute acts to The Club in December, including "Peace Frog: Tribute to The Doors," "Led Zepagain: Performing the Music of Led Zeppelin" and "December '63 Christmas Show: Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons." Cannery is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration in The Club featuring performances by "DSB - Tribute to Journey" and DJ DMC. Guests can also enjoy free live entertainment at The Club's Free Show Fridays and Pin-Ups Bar all month long.

Peace Frog: Tribute to The Doors

Saturday, December 7

Led Zepagain: Performing the Music of Led Zeppelin

Saturday, December 14

December '63 Christmas Show: Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

Saturday, December 21

New Year's Eve in The Club with DSB - Tribute to Journey and DJ DMC

Tuesday, December 31

Free Show Fridays in The Club

Cannery's The Club invites guests to enjoy free live performances from various entertainers happening throughout December. Schedule is subject to change.

December 6 Sweet Home Alabama 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

December 13 Chase & The Pursuit 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

December 20 In-A-Fect 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

December 27 Kevon Tyree & The Nu Retro 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.





