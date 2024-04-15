Tickets Now On Sale For Final Shows Of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT PRESENTS SUPERSTARS Live At Luxor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for the final performances of America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live at Luxor Hotel & Casino, featuring a star-studded ensemble that includes Kodi Lee, Pack Drumline, Light Balance, Herwan Legaillard, Aaron Crow and Mervant Vera, before its final show Saturday, May 11.

“America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live has energized Luxor guests for the past couple of years and we are grateful to have been home to such incredible performers,” said Chuck Bowling, Luxor's President and COO. “It has been an honor to work alongside the AGT team to bring extraordinary talent from one of television's most exciting competition shows to the Las Vegas Strip and we hope to work together again in the future. We encourage visitors to see the show for the first time, or perhaps for a repeat experience, before it takes its final bow in May.”

America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live performs Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with shows Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m. through Saturday, May 11.

Since its first performance nearly two-and-a-half years ago, the show has boasted an all-star lineup of past winners, finalists, golden buzzer recipients and fan-favorite acts from the hit television show, celebrating music, dance, danger, acrobatics, magic and everything in between.

Tickets start at $49, plus tax and applicable fees, and can be purchased at MGMResorts.com and Luxor.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office. Exclusive “America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live” VIP Meet & Greet packages ranging from $122 to $218, feature a meet and greet with select cast members and more.