Third Annual SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC OF CHRISTMAS Comes to The Space, Las Vegas

On December 19, SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC presents the 3rd Annual SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC OF CHRISTMAS concert at The Space in Las Vegas, Nevada. Grab some eggnog and cozy up to take the swingin-est sleigh ride of the season!

Join the SWTM series in celebrating the most wonderful time of the year - and for the first time in Las Vegas at The Space. SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC OF CHRISTMAS features some of your favorite Christmas songs reimagined with a jazzy twist. Featured vocalists include Jordan Kai Burnett, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Caitlin Ary, Cheryl Daro, PABLO ROSSIL, and David Terry.

A limited number of physical and socially-distanced seats are available at swinginmusic.com/shows. In-person seats are $25/each. Doors open at 5:30p (PT), with showtime at 6p (PT).

For the worldwide livestream, visit swinginmusic.com/shows to secure your virtual seat. Digital slots must be reserved in advance. The stream begins at 6p (PT) / 9p (ET).

Stream SWTM's latest project, SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE: VOLUME 1, now on Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes. Follow SWTM on Instagram and on Facebook, @swtmband.

Since 2016, the SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC collective has been reimagining beloved and lesser-known songs with new jazz renditions. Turn on the television, walk down the street, or simply scroll through your favorite app; anywhere you turn, music is there waiting for you. It enhances all aspects of the human experience, and it is SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC's mission to celebrate what makes music special told through the ever-expressive sounds of jazz. From singers to musicians and audience members, one thing has always been abundantly clear at SWTM shows: what brings people together is the joys of enjoying a familiar tune in a new way. SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC has played in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York and at the Rockwell Table and Stage in Los Angeles. swinginmusic.com

THE SPACE is Las Vegas' newest community-driven, charity-based arts complex consisting of a 3000-square-foot raw performance/event space, a black box theatre, a podcast studio, and a piano bar/lobby. Since opening in 2017, it has hosted Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Country Music Association Award winners; and everything from fashion shows, plays and musicals to birthday parties. thespacelv.com

