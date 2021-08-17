The Chippendales Return to Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Labor Day Weekend in Las Vegas

Ladies, get ready as the world-famous Chippendales are thrilled to announce that their "off-the-chain" party will return to The Chippendales Theater inside Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Labor Day Weekend in Las Vegas. The men will take the stage and "take it off" beginning September 1. The summer may be coming to an end, but the temperature is just about rise! Tickets on sale Friday, August 20, at 10am PST at Ticketmaster.com.



After nearly 17 months since the start of the pandemic, the hottest men in Vegas are back and ready to party, please and tease once again when the Chippendales return to turn up the heat inside their custom-built home at Rio Las Vegas. Prepare yourselves for a sexy, refreshed show with new numbers, music, choreography, acrobatics and of course, the most stunning men in Vegas!



"We are excited to finally bring our cast and crew back to our home at the Rio," said Director of Operations, Katerina Tabakhov. "It's been a challenging time for everyone since we were forced to shut down along with the rest of the world but we know our fans are just as ready as we are to get the party rolling again - safely - and this time even bigger and better than before!"



In addition to the non-stop party that the show is known for, Chippendales will also see the return of many familiar cast members including Chaun Williams, who is currently featured on the new hit HBO Max series FBoy Island, where he is stealing the hearts of women all over the world. In addition, Ricky Rodgers, who found additional fame on MTV's Double Shot at Love and Jersey Shore Family Vacation when he was featured with his buddy and former Chippendales celebrity guest host Vinny Guadagnino, will also return to the show's stunning cast.



In November 2020, Chippendales was honored for the ninth consecutive year as the "Best Male Revue" in Las Vegas, as well as "Best Bachelorette Party" destination in Las Vegas at the prestigious Best of Las Vegas! Awards. The show, which features heart-thumping choreography and multiple opportunities for audience members to get on stage, is an all-out party providing the perfect backdrop for a Girls Night Out in Las Vegas. Whether looking to celebrate a bachelorette party in Las Vegas, a big birthday bash or just have a wild night out, Chippendales Las Vegas is the Strip's number one spot to let loose and have fun.



Chippendales Performance Schedule at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino:

Chippendales performs Wednesday through Sunday at 8:30 pm. (dark Monday and Tuesday). Special Labor Day 2021 performance schedule: Wednesday through Sunday at 8:30 pm with additional performances Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 pm. Tickets range from $49.95 to $149.95 + tax and fees (18+) and can be purchased by calling (702) 777-7776 or by visiting Chippendales.com or Ticketmaster.com.



In addition, an exclusive "ALL ACCESS EXPERIENCE" will be available, giving fans the opportunity to go behind the scenes at Chippendales for a one-of-a-kind look backstage at a Las Vegas show, exclusive insta-worthy photo opps, VIP entry, a Champagne toast and so much more! For more information visit Chippendales.com.