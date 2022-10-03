Terry Fator Is Making Spirits Bright In Las Vegas This Holiday Season With A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS

It will soon be the most wonderful time of the year on the Las Vegas Strip with the return of "A Very Terry Christmas," a holiday-themed show from famed singer, comedian, ventriloquist and "America's Got Talent" winner Terry Fator. A popular and highly anticipated tradition every holiday season over the past several years, guests will enjoy the festive performances from Friday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Liberty Loft inside New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

"A Very Terry Christmas" celebrates the joy of the holidays with comedy, singing, celebrity impersonations and ventriloquism, featuring such classics as "Winter Wonderland," "Sleigh Ride" and "White Christmas." Plus, audiences will learn all about "Juana," a new holiday guaranteed to make you laugh.

The holiday shows will showcase Terry's unique singing ability and laugh out loud comedy, brought to you through the "voices" of America's favorite puppet characters. Among those taking the stage with Terry are Maynard Thompkins, the world's greatest Elvis Impersonator who performs "Blue Christmas;" Julius, the Apollo Theater legend with his unique Barry White version of "Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel;" Duggie the slackers' one-of-a-kind rendition of "The Night Before Christmas;" and Winston the Impersonating Turtle who can perform any voice, any style and any song!

"A Very Terry Christmas" will perform select dates from Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 through Tuesday, Dec. 27 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $34.95 (plus tax and applicable fees) and are available for purchase at NewYorkNewYork.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office.

Terry Fator became a household name when he won Season Two of "America's Got Talent," which showcased his unique brand of entertainment that combines singing, comedy and unparalleled celebrity impressions. After 25 years of honing his skills at venues and county fairs across the country, the Dallas-bred entertainer's "AGT" win catapulted him into the upper echelon of entertainers, and eventually led to a record-breaking 11-year run at The Mirage, where he performed in front of millions. Fator recently opened his new Las Vegas show, "Terry Fator: Who's the Dummy Now?" at Liberty Loft inside New York-New York Hotel & Casino, which was voted Best Casino Show by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice in 2021.