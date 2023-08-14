Take A Terrifying Journey Into The Dark And Twisted World Of ABANDON At Vegas Theatre Company

The frightening, kinky, and darkly humorous theatrical experience set in the horrifying bowels of a deranged asylum, will haunt audiences this Halloween.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

Embrace the macabre and step into the twisted world of ABANDON, a frightening, kinky, and darkly humorous theatrical experience, where the line between pleasure and pain blurs into a mind-bending world of unspeakable horrors and forbidden desires. Presented by Las Vegas Horror Show, LLC and co-produced with Vegas Theatre Company, ABANDON will explore the darkest corners of the human psyche and terrify Las Vegas audiences for a five-week run in the vibrant Las Vegas Arts District, beginning Thursday, October 5, 2023.
 
Set in the dark corners of 1800s Paris, ABANDON pushes the boundaries of live theater, while taking audiences on a terrifying journey through the life and writings of the Marquis de Sade during his years spent imprisoned in insane asylums. ABANDON is a truly unique theatrical experience, where psychological terror, grotesque beauty, and edgy kink collide to create a horror production like no other. This is an experience that will haunt audiences long after the final curtain falls.
 
Delivered in rapid-fire, wordless vignettes and enhanced by an original, killer soundtrack and terrifying visual effects, ABANDON will be performed at Vegas Theatre Company at 1025 S. 1st St. #110, Las Vegas, NV 89101, in the vibrant Las Vegas Arts District. ABANDON will feature 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. performances, with tickets starting at $50 plus applicable fees.
 
ABANDON performance dates include:

  • Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 (preview performance)
  • Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 – Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023
  • Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 – Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023
  • Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 – Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023
  • Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023

 
Starring Joshua Berg (Blue Man Group, Wicked The Musical) and Giulia Piolanti (Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Cirque du Soleil), ABANDON builds on director Jana Wimer's incredibly successful production of Urban Death, which has been performed to sold-out crowds and rave reviews in Los Angeles, New York, Edinburgh, and Cape Town. Written by Robert Bullwinkel, Abel Horwitz and Wimer, the ABANDON creative team also features Hollywood composer Joseph Bishara, best known for The Conjuring and Insidious franchises, as well as renowned sound designer Katie Haliday, who won an Emmy Award for Stranger Things.
 
Tickets for ABANDON are $50 plus applicable fees for general admission ($60 plus applicable fees Oct. 26-31) and $80 plus applicable fees for VIP ($90 plus applicable fees Oct. 26-31), which includes VIP seating, a complimentary alcoholic beverage served in an ABANDON souvenir glass, a backstage tour, and more. ABANDON will feature 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. performances at Vegas Theatre Company at 1025 S. 1st St. #110, Las Vegas, NV 89101, in the Vegas Arts District. Guests must be 17 years or older.
 
For more information or to purchase tickets for ABANDON, please visit theatre.vegas.




