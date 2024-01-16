TV Ventriloquist April Brucker To Open Ray's Comedy World, Las Vegas' Newest Comedy Club

Joining a stellar lineup of comedians, Brucker promises an unforgettable night of laughter at the newest comedy club in town

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
World's First Immersive Elvis AI Show to Open in London Photo 3 World's First Immersive Elvis AI Show to Open in London
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

TV Ventriloquist April Brucker To Open Ray's Comedy World, Las Vegas' Newest Comedy Club

Comedienne-ventriloquist April Brucker is set to grace the red carpet and headline the grand opening of Ray's Comedy World, the latest addition to Las Vegas' vibrant entertainment scene. The open house launch will take place on Monday, Feb 22, at 3525 E. Flamingo Road.

Brucker, known for her appearances on popular TV shows such as "Entertainment Tonight," "Inside Edition," "Judge Jerry," and "My Strange Addiction," will join a stellar lineup of comedians for an unforgettable night of laughter. The comedy club, spearheaded by Ray Wold, the "man of fire" and 25-year Cirque de Soliel performer, promises a unique blend of talent and entertainment.

Ray's Comedy World open house boasts an impressive roster, featuring comedians Kitty Pine, Penny Wiggins, Steven Pearl, and Joe Trammel. The pre-show sideshow will showcase the talents of Ray Wold, along with magicians Elliott Hitchcock and The Shocker.

"I'm excited to be part of this powerhouse lineup for the grand opening of the newest comedy club in The City of Entertainment," said Brucker.

Before making her mark in Las Vegas, Brucker spent over a decade in New York City, performing in cabarets, comedy clubs, and off-Broadway shows. Her diverse career includes a nine-month engagement as the special guest star in the classic showgirl revue "BurlesQ" at Alexis Park Resort.

Brucker, a New York University Tisch School graduate, holds an MFA in Creative Writing & Screenwriting from Antioch University Los Angeles. An accomplished author, she has penned several books, including "Don't Read My Lips!" and "I Came, I Saw I Sang."

The open house event at Ray's Comedy World offers free admission and parking, providing an opportunity for comedy enthusiasts to experience the club's vibrant atmosphere.



RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
VCHA to Open for K-Pop Superstars TWICE in Las Vegas Photo
VCHA to Open for K-Pop Superstars TWICE in Las Vegas

VCHA - a first-of-its-kind global, female pop-group from K-Pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment and Republic Records – announced that they will take the stage at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium as the opening act for K-Pop superstars TWICE as a part of the group's ‘READY TO BE' ONCE MORE concert on March 16th.

2
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts BEETHOVEN AND MISFORTUNE COOKIES On February 28 Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts BEETHOVEN AND MISFORTUNE COOKIES On February 28

Open-Door Playhouse presents 'Beethoven and Misfortune Cookies,' a podcast play spotlighting the true story of musician Kabin Thomas. Follow Thomas as he navigates challenges, teaching about Beethoven and Abel Meeropol, and finding his place in Hollywood. Directed by Devereau Chumrau and starring Amir Abdullah. Listen for free at Open-Door Playhouse.

3
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Las Vegas! The winners include Majestic Repertory Theatre, Signature Productions, and more!

4
Comedian Don Barnhart Continues Performances at Delirious Comedy Club in Downtown Las Vega Photo
Comedian Don Barnhart Continues Performances at Delirious Comedy Club in Downtown Las Vegas

Comedian Don Barnhart brings his nightly residency and hilarious comedy to Downtown Las Vegas. From family-friendly to no holds barred, Barnhart's comedy is smart, witty, and downright silly.

More Hot Stories For You

Open-Door Playhouse Debuts BEETHOVEN AND MISFORTUNE COOKIES On February 28Open-Door Playhouse Debuts BEETHOVEN AND MISFORTUNE COOKIES On February 28
Comedian Don Barnhart Continues Performances at Delirious Comedy Club in Downtown Las VegasComedian Don Barnhart Continues Performances at Delirious Comedy Club in Downtown Las Vegas
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WHITESVILLE On February 13Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WHITESVILLE On February 13
Rebecca Spencer And Philip Fortenberry To Debut New Concert THE BERGMAN PROJECT at The Stirling ClubRebecca Spencer And Philip Fortenberry To Debut New Concert THE BERGMAN PROJECT at The Stirling Club

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Chicago in Las Vegas Chicago
Smith Center For Performing Arts (1/16-1/21)
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
John Hilder in Las Vegas John Hilder
Ray's Comedy World (2/26-2/26)
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
Anti-Soulmate in Las Vegas Anti-Soulmate
Open-Door Playhouse (1/03-2/03)
Pride and Prejudice in Las Vegas Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
(UN)Deinkable in Las Vegas (UN)Deinkable
Open-Door Playhouse (2/07-3/07)
Ray's Comedy World in Las Vegas Ray's Comedy World
Ray's Comedy World (1/22-1/22)
The Bergman Project in Las Vegas The Bergman Project
Spirits Supper Club at The Stirling Club (2/24-2/24)PHOTOS
SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays in Las Vegas SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You