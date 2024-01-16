TV Ventriloquist April Brucker To Open Ray's Comedy World, Las Vegas' Newest Comedy Club

Comedienne-ventriloquist April Brucker is set to grace the red carpet and headline the grand opening of Ray's Comedy World, the latest addition to Las Vegas' vibrant entertainment scene. The open house launch will take place on Monday, Feb 22, at 3525 E. Flamingo Road.

Brucker, known for her appearances on popular TV shows such as "Entertainment Tonight," "Inside Edition," "Judge Jerry," and "My Strange Addiction," will join a stellar lineup of comedians for an unforgettable night of laughter. The comedy club, spearheaded by Ray Wold, the "man of fire" and 25-year Cirque de Soliel performer, promises a unique blend of talent and entertainment.

Ray's Comedy World open house boasts an impressive roster, featuring comedians Kitty Pine, Penny Wiggins, Steven Pearl, and Joe Trammel. The pre-show sideshow will showcase the talents of Ray Wold, along with magicians Elliott Hitchcock and The Shocker.

"I'm excited to be part of this powerhouse lineup for the grand opening of the newest comedy club in The City of Entertainment," said Brucker.

Before making her mark in Las Vegas, Brucker spent over a decade in New York City, performing in cabarets, comedy clubs, and off-Broadway shows. Her diverse career includes a nine-month engagement as the special guest star in the classic showgirl revue "BurlesQ" at Alexis Park Resort.

Brucker, a New York University Tisch School graduate, holds an MFA in Creative Writing & Screenwriting from Antioch University Los Angeles. An accomplished author, she has penned several books, including "Don't Read My Lips!" and "I Came, I Saw I Sang."

The open house event at Ray's Comedy World offers free admission and parking, providing an opportunity for comedy enthusiasts to experience the club's vibrant atmosphere.