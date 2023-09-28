THE TOWER AND THE DEAD WARDER IN THE ROOM Debuts October 12 At Open-Door Playhouse

Bernadette Armstrong directs Camille Ameen as Anne Boylen and Sue Gisser as Peasant.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

THE TOWER AND THE DEAD WARDER IN THE ROOM Debuts October 12 At Open-Door Playhouse

THE TOWER AND THE DEAD WARDER IN THE ROOM Debuts October 12 At Open-Door Playhouse

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play The Tower and the Dead Warder in the Room will debut on October 12, 2023 online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org

It's 1536. Anne Boleyn, Queen of England, has been charged with capital crimes and is confined in a cell at the Tower of London. She finds herself, to her distaste, having a peasant as a cellmate and that's not all; To everyone's surprise, there's a dead Warder sharing the cell with them. What might the presence of this corpse portend for the cell's other two occupants? Anne has a plan.

Bernadette Armstrong directs Camille Ameen as Anne Boylen and Sue Gisser as Peasant.

Sandra Cruze is the playwright. Her previous work includes a full-length play (Little Sugar), a short film (The Physics of Killing), a web series (We're Not Dead Yet) and a musical (Moonshine Mamas).

This play is a selection in the Open-Door Playhouse Second Annual Celebration of Women in Theatre.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Zouk Group Announces ODESZAs First-Ever Nightclub Performance At Resorts World Las Vegas Photo
Zouk Group Announces ODESZA's First-Ever Nightclub Performance At Resorts World Las Vegas

Zouk Group announces ODESZA's first-ever nightclub performance at Resorts World Las Vegas on New Year's Eve weekend. The Grammy-nominated duo will DJ at Zouk Nightclub, bringing their unique style and innovative approach to electronic music. Don't miss this historic event!

2
KÀ By Cirque Du Soleil Celebrates 8,000 Captivating Shows At MGM Grand Hotel & Photo
KÀ By Cirque Du Soleil Celebrates 8,000 Captivating Shows At MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, September 23

In a year of milestones, including Cirque du Soleil's 30th year in Las Vegas, KÀ by Cirque du Soleil celebrated its 8,000th performance at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Saturday, Sept 23. Known for its electrifying martial arts and gravity-defying aerial feats, the epic production redefines storytelling with its heroic journey of love and conflict set within a dynamic theater that transforms the stage into an enthralling empire, taking adventure to an all-new level.

3
John Oliver and Seth Meyers to Play the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on New Years Eve Photo
John Oliver and Seth Meyers to Play the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace on New Year's Eve

JOHN OLIVER AND SETH MEYERS will team up for a hilarious New Year's Eve show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Get ticket and event information here!

4
Photos: Carrie Underwood Returns to REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency Photo
Photos: Carrie Underwood Returns to REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood, made her highly-anticipated return to Las Vegas with back-to-back sold-out shows of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency over the weekend, Sept. 22-23, 2023. Friday also marked the release of Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition), featuring six new tracks, giving fans an additional reason to celebrate. Check out photos!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BEHOLD THE MAN
The Horn Theatre (9/30-10/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tower and the Dead Warder in the Room
Open-Door Playhouse (10/12-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Smith Center For Performing Arts (3/26-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I'm Not Alice in Wonderland
Open-Door Playhouse (10/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain't Too Proud
Smith Center For Performing Arts (10/10-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production
Judy Bayley Theatre (11/24-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You