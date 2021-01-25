THE BEAST By Todd English to Open to the Public at Area15

Celebrity Chef Todd English is set to debut his 6,500 square-foot food hall to the public at AREA15 next week. Evolving from what was once a pop-up concept, the chef-driven food hall termed "The Beast" will remain as a permanent fixture within the entertainment venue.

"I am elated to be rolling out a permanent staple at AREA15 as our partnership evolves," said English. "The eclectic eatery will not only complement the existing tenants and attractions, but will also provide as a dining destination in itself."

The Beast Food Hall will feature a communal dining area complete with two bars and a competitive mixology program. Standout fare on the menu includes tuna tartare wonton tacos, chile-lime watermelon salad, chilled shrimp, loaded fries with short rib ragu, buffalo wings and Korean chicken wings. A roster of sliders spans crispy chicken, cheeseburger, eggplant parmesan and barbecue short rib.

Hours of operation for The Beast are as follows: Monday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are required for admission into AREA15, and The Beast will seat guests looking to dine at a first come, first serve basis. Social distancing rules and regulations will be strictly enforced for all parties.

In the spring of 1991, Chef Todd English caught the culinary world's eye when the James Beard Foundation named him their National Rising Star Chef. Chef English followed through on that promise, as the James Beard Foundation subsequently named him Best Chef in the Northeast in 1994. Nation's Restaurant News named Chef English one of their Top 50 Tastemakers in 1999.

In 2001, Chef English was awarded Bon Appetit's Restaurateur of the Year award and was named one of People Magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People. Todd also has been named to the James Beard Foundation's Who's Who in Food and Beverage in America.