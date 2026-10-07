Spotlight: ELF THE MUSICAL at The Smith Center
Celebrate the holidays with Broadway's Elf The Musical Nov 24–29 in Las Vegas.
Broadway's Elf The Musical arrives at The Smith Center in Las Vegas November 24–29, bringing Buddy's hilarious and heartwarming holiday adventure to the stage. Celebrate the season with this all-new tour, filled with laughter and Christmas magic.
ELF The Musical, inspired by the hit film, is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life changes forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa's sack of toys one Christmas Eve. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.
Following two seasons in London's West End in 2022 and 2023, ELF The Musical returned to Broadway for the first time in over a decade in 2024, and spread holiday cheer to sold-out, record-breaking audiences once again. Over the course of ELF The Musical's 8-week run, the show delighted over 94,000 guests and broke two Marquis Theatre Box Office Records.
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