Spiegelworld, the circus and live entertainment trailblazers whose shows include the Las Vegas institution ABSINTHE, today announced the debut of a spectacular new acrobatic act... It's Ukrainian Men. Hallelujah! This is Spiegelworld's first creative project developed and rehearsed in the tiny Mojave Desert town of Nipton, California, which Spiegelworld recently purchased to operate as Circus Town.

The seven-man acrobatic banquine act will be a new ABSINTHE showpiece and officially premieres on April 3 at the show's special 12th anniversary performance inside the iconic spiegeltent at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

Titled It's Ukrainian Men. Hallelujah!, the act features six Ukrainian acrobats along with former World and European Champion, Russian acro-flyer Sergei Kholodkhov. This will be the largest-scale, most dangerous act ever performed in ABSINTHE's 12-year history due to the incredible strength and precise skills required as the acrobats will be forming human towers to propel each other over the heads of the audience without any safety harnesses. It will literally be raining men inside the tent.

The act is also the first to have been developed in Nipton, which hit global headlines in January after Spiegelworld was revealed as the buyer of the tiny Mojave Desert town (dubbed 'Schitt's Creek in real life) and announced plans to turn it into the world's first Circus Town.

"This is one of the most heart-stopping acrobatic acts we've ever produced, and it's been inspiring to watch it take shape," said Ross Mollison, Spiegelworld's Impresario Extraordinaire. "Besides being an excellent pun on my favorite Weather Girls song, we chose the title 'It's Ukrainian Men' in the spirit of pride and joy. Spiegelworld brings incredible artists from all around the world to Las Vegas. Ukraine produces more of the world's best circus acrobats than almost any country and we want this act to be a celebration of that fact."

"We're also honored to have Sergei Kholodkhov as part of this troupe and his father-in-law Kostia Besstchetnyi as head coach, one of Russia's legendary banquine acrobats who has lived and worked in Las Vegas since the 1990s."

Alongside ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace, Spiegelworld is producer of the raunchy, space-themed, circus-variety show OPM at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Atomic Saloon Show at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort, as well as the Italian-American-Psychedelic restaurant Superfrico at The Cosmopolitan. Spiegelworld's upcoming projects include The Hook, a permanent entertainment venue at Caesars Atlantic City featuring a new resident show and a second Superfrico restaurant, further productions in Las Vegas and New Orleans, and ongoing developments at Circus Town, Nipton, California.