Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spiegelworld's ABSINTHE Las Vegas Introduces Spectacular New Act Developed In “Circus Town” To Celebrate Ukrainian Acrobats.

The seven-man acrobatic banquine act will be a new ABSINTHE showpiece and officially premieres on April 3.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Spiegelworld's ABSINTHE Las Vegas Introduces Spectacular New Act Developed In “Circus Town” To Celebrate Ukrainian Acrobats.

Spiegelworld, the circus and live entertainment trailblazers whose shows include the Las Vegas institution ABSINTHE, today announced the debut of a spectacular new acrobatic act... It's Ukrainian Men. Hallelujah! This is Spiegelworld's first creative project developed and rehearsed in the tiny Mojave Desert town of Nipton, California, which Spiegelworld recently purchased to operate as Circus Town.

The seven-man acrobatic banquine act will be a new ABSINTHE showpiece and officially premieres on April 3 at the show's special 12th anniversary performance inside the iconic spiegeltent at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

Titled It's Ukrainian Men. Hallelujah!, the act features six Ukrainian acrobats along with former World and European Champion, Russian acro-flyer Sergei Kholodkhov. This will be the largest-scale, most dangerous act ever performed in ABSINTHE's 12-year history due to the incredible strength and precise skills required as the acrobats will be forming human towers to propel each other over the heads of the audience without any safety harnesses. It will literally be raining men inside the tent.

The act is also the first to have been developed in Nipton, which hit global headlines in January after Spiegelworld was revealed as the buyer of the tiny Mojave Desert town (dubbed 'Schitt's Creek in real life) and announced plans to turn it into the world's first Circus Town.

"This is one of the most heart-stopping acrobatic acts we've ever produced, and it's been inspiring to watch it take shape," said Ross Mollison, Spiegelworld's Impresario Extraordinaire. "Besides being an excellent pun on my favorite Weather Girls song, we chose the title 'It's Ukrainian Men' in the spirit of pride and joy. Spiegelworld brings incredible artists from all around the world to Las Vegas. Ukraine produces more of the world's best circus acrobats than almost any country and we want this act to be a celebration of that fact."

"We're also honored to have Sergei Kholodkhov as part of this troupe and his father-in-law Kostia Besstchetnyi as head coach, one of Russia's legendary banquine acrobats who has lived and worked in Las Vegas since the 1990s."

Alongside ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace, Spiegelworld is producer of the raunchy, space-themed, circus-variety show OPM at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Atomic Saloon Show at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort, as well as the Italian-American-Psychedelic restaurant Superfrico at The Cosmopolitan. Spiegelworld's upcoming projects include The Hook, a permanent entertainment venue at Caesars Atlantic City featuring a new resident show and a second Superfrico restaurant, further productions in Las Vegas and New Orleans, and ongoing developments at Circus Town, Nipton, California.



Rouge Room Unveils Rip-Roaring Weekend Live Entertainment Lineup Photo
Rouge Room Unveils Rip-Roaring Weekend Live Entertainment Lineup
Rouge Room, Wish You Were Here Group’s immersive cocktail and dining experience inside Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa, shares its entertainment programming featuring an impressive lineup of live performances designed to enhance the Rouge Room experience from start to finish.
Three Square Food Banks Annual Spring Campaign Returns In Effort To Bag Childhood Hunger Photo
Three Square Food Bank's Annual Spring Campaign Returns In Effort To 'Bag Childhood Hunger'
Three Square Food Bank continues the fight against hunger with the return of its Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign on Saturday, April 1. Donations made through Wednesday, May 31 will have double the impact, thanks to generous matching sponsors Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick and NV Energy Foundation.
Cult Comedy HOUSE OF YES Makes Majestic Debut Photo
Cult Comedy HOUSE OF YES Makes Majestic Debut
Majestic Repertory Theatre continues its tribute to 1990s nostalgia by presenting the pitch black comedy The House of Yes by Wendy MacLeod.
Sarah Hester Ross Comedy Special is Coming To Coops Cabaret And Hot Spot Tomorrow Photo
Sarah Hester Ross' Comedy Special is Coming To Coop's Cabaret And Hot Spot Tomorrow
Sarah Hester Ross combines powerful vocals, musical talent, comedic timing, original songwriting, and a significant stage presence. Wowing audiences for years, she will be performing a preview of her comedy special at Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot.

More Hot Stories For You


Three Square Food Bank's Annual Spring Campaign Returns In Effort To 'Bag Childhood Hunger'Three Square Food Bank's Annual Spring Campaign Returns In Effort To 'Bag Childhood Hunger'
March 29, 2023

Three Square Food Bank continues the fight against hunger with the return of its Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign on Saturday, April 1. Donations made through Wednesday, May 31 will have double the impact, thanks to generous matching sponsors Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick and NV Energy Foundation.
Cult Comedy HOUSE OF YES Makes Majestic DebutCult Comedy HOUSE OF YES Makes Majestic Debut
March 29, 2023

Majestic Repertory Theatre continues its tribute to 1990s nostalgia by presenting the pitch black comedy The House of Yes by Wendy MacLeod.
Sarah Hester Ross' Comedy Special is Coming To Coop's Cabaret And Hot Spot TomorrowSarah Hester Ross' Comedy Special is Coming To Coop's Cabaret And Hot Spot Tomorrow
March 28, 2023

Sarah Hester Ross combines powerful vocals, musical talent, comedic timing, original songwriting, and a significant stage presence. Wowing audiences for years, she will be performing a preview of her comedy special at Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot.
Black Tap At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Partners With SIX The Musical Aragon Tour On The UnSHAKEableBlack Tap At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Partners With SIX The Musical Aragon Tour On The UnSHAKEable
March 27, 2023

Attention all QUEENDOM! Award-winning burger joint Black Tap Las Vegas is partnering with the Tony-Award-winning SIX The Musical Aragon Tour on a limited-time CrazyShake, The UnSHAKEable**. (The limited-time shake will be available at Black Tap Las Vegas to celebrate with the launch of SIX at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, performing in The Palazzo Theatre now through May 7). 
Matt Zarley to Premiere New Musical Web Series 11 O'CLOCK NUMBER Next WeekMatt Zarley to Premiere New Musical Web Series 11 O'CLOCK NUMBER Next Week
March 25, 2023

Broadway veteran and award-winning recording artist Matt Zarley will premiere a new, twelve-episode musical web series, “11 O'Clock Number,” on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 11 p.m. ET.
share