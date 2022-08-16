Show Biz Chat Show APRIL IN VEGAS Now Streaming

The first season of "April in Vegas," a show biz television chat show, is now streaming on YouTube and coming soon to Roku, Amazon Prime and other international media platforms.

Hosted by comedienne April Brucker with cohost Steve Dennis, "April in Vegas" features interviews with Las Vegas celebrities, insiders and show producers produced on location at The English Hotel, a Marriott Tribute Portfolio boutique hotel anchored by celebrity chef Todd English in the Las Vegas Arts District.

Initial viewer response has earned "April in Vegas" a 9.7 out of 10 rating on IMDB, the Internet Movie Database. Viewers have reviewed the series with such comments as, "Fantastic and fresh content," "great hosts - exceptional guests" and "most entertaining 30-minutes in show business."

"In the 12 episodes of the first season, our guests are many of the cultural renegades who are taking The City of Entertainment into the Soaring Twenty-Twenties," says Ms. Brucker.

Celebrities appearing include actor/comedian Keith Lyle ("The Hangover" and "Get Him to the Greek"), jazz singer Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., winner of the sixth season of "America's Got Talent" and Alain Nu, The Man Who Knows, star of the TLC mini-series "The Mysterious World of Alain Nu."

Show producers include Cesar Howas, producer of the live immersive experience "Particle Ink; Speed of Dark" at the Arts District, Miral Kotb, producer of "iLuminate" at The STRAT Hotel & Casino and Dustin Wax, producer of the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans.

Vegas insiders discussing the future of Las Vegas include Corey Fagan, producer of First Friday Las Vegas, Roger Gros, publisher of "Global Gaming Business" magazine and John Katsilometes, entertainment columnist at the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Actress, comedienne and television personality April Brucker is a Vegas headliner who has appeared on "Entertainment Tonight," "Inside Edition," "Judge Jerry," "The Layover," "My Strange Addiction," "Today," "Videos After Dark," "The Wendy Williams Show," "What's My Secret,", "What Would You Do?" and many other domestic and international TV shows.

Cohost Steve Dennis, general manager of The English Hotel, is a veteran hospitality professional who is a former standup comedian and television weatherman, plus the host of the YouTube channel "Cash or Crash - Las Vegas Live."

"April in Vegas" also includes "Dummies on The Street" in which April and her ventriloquism dummies interview Vegas entertainers in cameo appearances, plus "Gotta Love Vegas Baby" segments with April and Steve discussing April's latest misadventures.

"It has been an honor for me take viewers worldwide behind the curtain here in The City of Entertainment," added Ms. Brucker.