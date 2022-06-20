Sebastian Maniscalco Announces Extended Four-Show Run at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Due to overwhelming demand, world-renowned comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 8 and 9, 2022 with back-to-back performances at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. each night. The four-show run is a continuation of his popular Nobody Does This Tour that has delighted fans at the venue throughout 2022. Tickets for all four performances go on sale to the public on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: Oct. 8-9, 2022 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT

Price: Tickets starting at $59.95 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Maniscalco, referred to by The New York Times as "the hottest comic in America," shows no signs of slowing down following a slew of sold-out performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas and across the country. His distinctive physical brand of comedy both on-stage and on-screen continues to earn acclaim from audiences around the world.

For tickets or more information on performances at Wynn Las Vegas, visit wynnlasvegas.com.