Sarah Hester Ross' Comedy Special is Coming To Coop's Cabaret And Hot Spot Tomorrow

Sarah Hester Ross combines powerful vocals, musical talent, comedic timing, original songwriting, and a significant stage presence. Wowing audiences for years, she will be performing a preview of her comedy special at Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot on March 29.

"The show at Coop's is a test run for material I want to use for my comedy special to be filmed in Los Angeles. I need a great audience to work on new material that has never been seen anywhere else," says Sarah. "This is going to be a really special and intimate night. I'm thrilled to be doing it for my local Vegas community."

Comedy Dynamics will be filming the Sarah Hester Ross Comedy Special at The El Portal Theatre in Los Angeles on April 7. The company has filmed Ali Wong, Pete Davidson, Bo Burnham, Kevin Hart, and many other comedy specials.

"This is one of the biggest things I've done in my career as a musical comedian," says Sarah. She is a Las Vegas headliner, musical comedian TikTok viral star, and dueling piano player in Las Vegas. In 2021, she launched her Las Vegas residency, Sarah Hester Ross LIVE: Music & Comedy, and is now taking the show on tour.

Sarah is so unique that there isn't a box created to put her in, and she is putting out original music with her soulful singer-songwriter chops. Then she turns to her hilarious and unique comedy tunes that have garnered more than 2 million followers on TikTok and 150,000 on Instagram. When Sarah performs on stage, she merges the two boxes to create her unique entertainment experience.

The cabaret is located in the original iconic Commercial Deli frequented by The Rat Pack and countless celebrities throughout its heyday. Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will bring a new era of excellence to the local performance venue scene, paying homage to the entertainment capital of the world. Live music will fill Coop's, with every seat a great seat to enjoy the performance of the featured talent. Formerly the Vegas Nevada Rooms, Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will offer Strip quality food and entertainment with lunch and dinner events, all for one low price.

The Sarah Hester Ross Comedy Special will perform at Coop's Cabaret on March 29, with show time from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 with cocktails and a full bar available for an additional charge.

Visit www.coopscabaret.com to purchase tickets and view all their upcoming lunch and dinner shows. Coop's Cabaret is located at 953 E. Sahara Ave. in the Historic Commercial Center, where there is always free and easy parking.

