Ryan Bingham With The Texas Gentlemen Announce One-Night-Only Performance At The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Bingham and his band will perform beloved hits like “Sunrise,” “Bread and Water,” “Southside of Heaven” and others, and will be joined by special guest Corb Lund.

Sep. 12, 2022  

GRAMMY and Oscar Award-winning singer-songwriter, Ryan Bingham, with The Texas Gentlemen announced today that they will bring a one-night-only performance to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, this National Finals Rodeo (NFR) season on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

Bingham and his band will perform beloved hits like "Sunrise," "Bread and Water," "Southside of Heaven" and others, and will be joined by special guest Corb Lund. Tickets for this performance will go on sale to the public this Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Bingham's music defies classification with folk, blues, country and rock 'n roll all being part of the recipe. It's authentic, powerful, and the songs are rooted in real life - in survival and sacrifice and, sometimes just having a damn good time. Nobody making music today has a voice like Bingham's, one that has the worn and weary character of an old fighter more than twice his age but the power of a young man. It's an intoxicating mixture that reaches new levels on his most recent album, American Love Song.

From the beginning of his recording career with "Mescalito," Bingham has defied

easy classification. As a rising star, he ranged from Woody Guthrie-style folk

songs and Spanish-language balladry to gritty hard rock. It's all American music; fittingly,

he was honored as the Americana Music Association's 2010 Artist of the Year. Bingham has also previously won both an Oscar and a GRAMMY for "The Weary Kind," the theme song he wrote for the film "Crazy Heart."

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit www.virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.


Regional Awards


