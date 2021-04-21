Rock Goddess SOPHIA URISTA Headlines HOT TRASH At Majestic Rep

The Neo-Vaudeville-meets-Times-Square-Peepshow ex-trash-vaganza just got hotter with the addition of singer/songwriter Sophia Urista.

Sophia Urista is an NYC-based blues and rock n' roll goddess who hails from Detroit, MI. You've seen her on the big screen in John Wick, the small screen as a top 20 contestant on NBC's The Voice, and a Host/MC of NYC's most exciting cabaret stages such as Duane Park NYC, The Box, and Sleep No More's Manderley Bar at The McKittrick Hotel. In Las Vegas, she was seen rocking out as the featured singer in Spiegelworld's OPIUM at the Cosmopolitan

"I mean, I thought we were lucky to book Boobzilla, Puppetry of the Penis's Robert Ryan, Zarkana's Cassie Stone, and Ivizia Dakini from Atomic Saloon," said Troy Heard of the dynamic producing duo Grace and Troy. "But to get Sophia performing with us? She was literally the best part of John Wick."

Hot Trash features a rotating roster of the world's wildest and craziest variety acts from the Las Vegas Strip. Seating is limited to seven private booths - each accommodating up to a party of four - for over an hour of pulse-pounding fun. When the curtains disappear, the show begins. Audiences are encouraged to support their favorite act by sliding dollar bills through a slot - the performer with the most tips wins an encore.

Tickets, $250 for a booth of up to four people and a complimentary bottle of champagne, are now on sale at HotTrashShow.com. The performance schedule is Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:00p and 9:00p. Hot Trash plays at 1217 S. Main St., Las Vegas NV 89104. No admission under 21.