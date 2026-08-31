Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum to Launch RDA PERFORMS Second Season

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The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum invites Southern Nevadans to enjoy a dynamic schedule of creative, musical and wellness-focused public programming this September. Serving as a vibrant sanctuary where art, self-care and community connection intersect, the museum's autumn calendar features a mix of empowering workshops, restorative movement sessions, a Fall Equinox sound bath and the highly anticipated launch RDA Performs' second season.

TOUR DATES

Saturday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum invites the community to kick off the month with its monthly Free First Saturday. Families and art lovers of all ages are welcome to experience a day of exploration while discovering the expansive, multidisciplinary collection of visionary artist Rita Deanin Abbey. Guests can wander through the 10,500-square-foot main gallery and surrounding outdoor sculpture gardens at their own pace. Admission is free, but complimentary tickets must be reserved online in advance.

Saturday, Sept. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Taking control of your money starts with understanding financial flow. The museum is thrilled to welcome back financial expert Beth Burns for Be the Boss of Your Financial Future, an empowering seminar focused on building smarter habits, thinking strategically and aligning spending with long-term goals. Designed to help participants strike the right balance between present gratification and future security, this session provides practical tools to take true ownership of personal finances. Tickets are $30 for ages 16 and up.

Saturday, Sept. 19 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Combining gentle movement with live musical resonance, Yin Violin brings together Arturo Hernandez Gomez (of Fiddle & Fern and Desert Opus) and Nicola Lee Kilyushik (Moving Meditation at RDAAM) for a unique music and movement collaboration. The session begins with gentle breathwork before unfolding into a slow, meditative yin yoga practice featuring long, supported holds. Live violin is intuitively woven throughout the postures, culminating in a fully supported savasana and sound immersion designed to promote nervous system regulation and deep renewal. Participants should bring a yoga mat, blanket and water bottle. Tickets are $30 for ages 16 and up.

Sunday, Sept. 20 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Marking the arrival of the Fall Equinox, a natural moment of balance when light and dark stand nearly equal, Equinox Equilibrium offers a restorative sound bath led by Terry Mahoney. Designed to honor this seasonal transition, the session invites attendees to slow down, reflect and find balance between holding on and letting go through soothing tones and intentional stillness. Step away from the pace of daily life and settle into the natural rhythm of autumn. Attendees should bring a yoga mat, blanket and cushions for comfort. Tickets are $30 for ages 16 and up.

Saturday, Sept. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.

RDA Performs opens its second season with Crouching Tiger and Beyond: Cinematic Soundscapes, an intimate concert exploring cinematic color, cultural heritage and rare instrumentation. Virtuoso performer and 'musical archaeologist' Hong Wang, whose traditional Chinese instruments have shaped the soundtracks of major productions including Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Kung Fu Panda and Avatar: The Last Airbender, joins Artistic Director Alexandria Le on piano for an unforgettable evening where ancient traditions meet contemporary storytelling. General admission tickets for the RDA Performs series are priced at $95 per person. To enhance the guest experience, VIP tickets and season passes are also available, offering access to an exclusive pre-concert encounter featuring a live demonstration of rare instruments from Hong's personal collection.

Tickets and registration for all September events are available online here.

Visit www.ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org for more information about the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum or to plan a visit.

ABOUT THE RITA DEANIN ABBEY ART MUSEUM

Visitors are invited into the extraordinary world of visionary artist Rita Deanin Abbey, whose boundless imagination, artistic mastery, and generous spirit were deeply inspired by the beauty and mystery of the Desert Southwest. Situated on a serene 10-acre campus, the 10,500-square-foot Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum presents an immersive journey through the astonishing breadth of Abbey's artistic legacy—from abstract expressionist paintings and monumental stained-glass works to sculpture, landscapes, figure studies, murals, enamels, and more.

Designed to preserve and advance Abbey's artistic vision, the museum offers visitors a rare opportunity to experience a career-spanning collection within an environment intimately connected to the artist's life and creative process. In 2024, Rita Deanin Abbey was posthumously inducted into the University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame in recognition of her extraordinary artistic career and lasting cultural impact.

The museum has also garnered significant regional recognition, most recently earning Bronze for Best Art Gallery and Silver for Best Museum in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's 2025 Best of Las Vegas Awards, as well as Best Off the Beaten Path Gallery in Las Vegas Weekly's 2025 Best of Vegas. Previous honors include a 2024 Silver Best Art Gallery distinction from the Las Vegas Review-Journal and recognition as Best Suburban Art Space by Desert Companion in 2023.

The museum, located at 5850 N. Park Street in northwest Las Vegas, is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available by appointment only and may be purchased online. For more information, please the museum on Instagram or Facebook or visit www.ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org.

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