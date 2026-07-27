RDA PERFORMS Concert Series to Return with Season Two: MOVEMENT

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The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum's RDA Performs concert series returns for its second season, 'Movement,' inviting audiences into an intimate, richly varied environment where music travels through cinema, culture, story, song, theatre, and dance.

Curated by Dr. Alexandria Le, RDA Performs' Artistic Director and international award-winning pianist, the 2026–27 season features four intimate concerts on select Saturdays from 5 to 7 p.m. between September and April. With just 75 seats per performance, this boutique series will explore movement of body and spirit through music within the extraordinary setting of the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum. All guests are also invited to enjoy a post-concert reception with light refreshments and a celebratory champagne toast.

'We are elated to bring back RDA Performs for its second season,' said Lucy Formato, Director of Special Events and Public Programming of the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum. 'The brilliant mind and talent of Alexandria Le is undeniable, and we are honored to take part in this collaboration together. Each concert is uniquely designed to beautifully intertwine into the next within the series, taking guests on a one-of-a-kind journey through song and movement.'

On Saturday, Sept. 26, the series will debut with Crouching Tiger & Beyond: Cinematic Soundscapes, featuring a spellbinding journey through ancient instruments, cinematic color, and music shaped by the screen. Hong Wang, whose traditional Chinese instruments have helped define Asian sound worlds in major film, television, game, and concert productions — including Hollywood and Netflix blockbusters Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Kung Fu Panda, and Avatar: The Last Airbender — is joined by Le at the piano.

Taking place Saturday, Nov. 14, El Camino: A Musical Journey invites audiences along a vibrant musical road through Latin America, with a program of tango, windswept landscapes, and kaleidoscopic sound worlds. Inspired by the idea of 'the road,' this intimate concert traces paths of movement through rhythm, memory, place, and cultural imagination. The program features internationally renowned classical guitarist Ricardo Cobo with special guest artists Christina Castellanos, principal flutist of the Las Vegas Philharmonic and a returning favorite of RDA Performs, and Ráyo Furuta, praised by Informador de Guadalajara as 'the rockstar of the flute.'

The spectacular series continues with Broadway Reimagined: On the Move on Saturday, Feb. 27. Inspired by journeys, reinvention, escape, and arrival, this performance reimagines beloved Broadway songs through an intimate RDA lens, bringing theatrical storytelling into a museum setting. Hosted by two of Las Vegas' leading Broadway veterans, Keith Thompson and Philip Fortenberry, the concert celebrates the movement of characters, stories, and emotions that make Broadway unforgettable.

On Saturday, April 24, the season closes in full color with Bolero: Music in Movement, a vibrant celebration of Latin dance music featuring Le and Yunior Lopez, violist and music director of Southern Nevada's premiere young artist orchestra, the Dr. Shirley Linzy Young Artist Orchestra of Las Vegas. Drawn from their forthcoming album Bolero, to be released this season, the live program brings dance-inspired works to the stage in a festive celebration of music that moves the body and soul—and a spirited close to RDA Performs' second season.

'I'm especially thrilled to welcome audiences to this second season,' says Le. 'Judging by the response of our first season's concertgoers, this concert series has exceeded all expectations—from virtuosic artists delivering spellbinding performances just feet from the audience, to thoughtfully crafted programs and the extraordinary artwork surrounding us. Guests are captivated from the moment they step through the front door. As a Las Vegas native, I'm incredibly proud to help shape the musical life of this spectacular venue —a setting that allows me to curate programs at the very highest level.'

ABOUT DR. ALEXANDRIA LE

Dr. Alexandria Le is a concert pianist and arts leader whose performances span Carnegie Hall to international festivals. As Artistic Director of RDA Performs and Founder of Notes with a Purpose, she curates rarefied musical experiences that fuse elegance, intimacy, and innovation while championing music's power to inspire, connect, and transform communities.

General admission for each concert within the RDA Performs series is priced at $95 per person. To enhance guest experience, VIP tickets and season passes are also available for purchase.

Individual VIP tickets are priced at $125 per concert and include:

Priority seating

A pre-concert reception with light bites, refreshments, and opportunities to meet Le and featured artists

Select insider access opportunities connected to the selected concert, including artist instrument demonstrations when available, pre-concert notes and insights from Le and featured artists, a curated behind-the-scenes museum experience, and additional artist insights and exclusive engagement opportunities

Season passes to all four concerts within the series are priced at $500 per person and include all the benefits from an individual VIP ticket, as well as an invitation to an exclusive concert for members of the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum.

All tickets and season passes are available for purchase online and must be reserved in advance by visiting ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org/performs.

Visit ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org to learn more about the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum.

ABOUT THE RITA DEANIN ABBEY ART MUSEUM

Visitors are invited into the extraordinary world of visionary artist Rita Deanin Abbey, whose boundless imagination, artistic mastery, and generous spirit were deeply inspired by the beauty and mystery of the Desert Southwest. Situated on a serene 10-acre campus, the 10,500-square-foot Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum presents an immersive journey through the astonishing breadth of Abbey's artistic legacy—from abstract expressionist paintings and monumental stained-glass works to sculpture, landscapes, figure studies, murals, enamels, and more.

Designed to preserve and advance Abbey's artistic vision, the museum offers visitors a rare opportunity to experience a career-spanning collection within an environment intimately connected to the artist's life and creative process. In 2024, Rita Deanin Abbey was posthumously inducted into the University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame in recognition of her extraordinary artistic career and lasting cultural impact.

The museum has also garnered significant regional recognition, most recently earning Bronze for Best Art Gallery and Silver for Best Museum in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's 2025 Best of Las Vegas Awards, as well as Best Off the Beaten Path Gallery in Las Vegas Weekly's 2025 Best of Vegas. Previous honors include a 2024 Silver Best Art Gallery distinction from the Las Vegas Review-Journal and recognition as Best Suburban Art Space by Desert Companion in 2023.

The museum, located at 5850 N. Park Street in northwest Las Vegas, is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available by appointment only and may be purchased online. For more information, please the museum on Instagram or Facebook or visit www.ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org.

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