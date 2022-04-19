Registration Now Open For Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival

The Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival is back in person offering eight days of FREE educational events for the whole family. The festival will run April 30 through May 7 culminating with the Giant Science and Technology expo at the World Market Center.

From atomic testing to the construction of the Hoover Dam, Nevada has a rich history in science, technology, engineering, and math. Today, STEM development continues to flourish in our community - something that the Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival invites everyone to celebrate.

All events are free and open to the public. Register to reserve your spot; participation is limited and based on availability. Visit www.scifest.vegas for more information.

Events Include:

• April 30: Bio Blitz at the Clark County Wetlands Park

• May 1: Science is Everywhere Day, over 20 locations across the valley offering special tours, demos and workshops featuring science and technology in their organizations; full event list on www.scifest.vegas/science

• May 2: Robotic Advancements in Spinal Surgery, with world renowned orthopedic surgeon and founder of The Robotic Spine Institute of Las Vegas, Dr. Kornelis Poelstra

• May 2: DREAM BIG - STEM Movie Night with BIG & Digital's Cinema Learning Challenge

• May 3: Mission to MARS, interactive presentation by Dr. Arya Udry, a participating scientist on NASA's 2020 Mission to MARS.

• May 4: May the Science Be With You, DRI and the National Atomic Testing Museum welcome the community to explore science through the lens of Star Wars

• May 4: Exploring Other Worlds - Panel on Exoplanets, learn about "other worlds" from an expert panel on exoplanets.

• May 5: Night at the Planetarium, join the CSN Planetarium and the Las Vegas Astronomical Society for a fun-filled night of space science and STEM activities.

• May 6: Ologist Night at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, meet real scientists and learn about their career fields

• May 7: Giant Science and Technology Expo at the World Market Center, FREE full-day of one-of-a-kind science and technology experiences and engaging science-themed interactive booths and entertainment; list of exhibitors can be found here: www.scifest.vegas/expo-info

It is due to the generous support of Clark County School District, Nevada National Security Site, NV Energy, MGM Resorts International Cox, Gene Haas Foundation, Cox Communications and Arcata Associates Inc. that the Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival is possible.

The Festival is presented by the Las Vegas Natural History Museum in collaboration with Clark County School District, Desert Research Institute, and the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.