Reggae Rise Up Announces Vegas Lineup For 2020 Festival

Reggae Rise Up - one of the most recognized reggae festival brands in the US - has just announced the full lineup for the latest addition to their growing list of festival properties, Reggae Rise Up Vegas! Taking place over 420-weekend on April 18th and 19th at The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, Reggae Rise Up Vegas is slated to deliver one of the most impressive genre-specific lineups Sin City has ever seen. Produced by concert and festival production and promotion company Live Nite Events, Reggae Rise Up Vegas will join the ranks of Reggae Rise Up Florida (March 20-22) and Reggae Rise Up Utah (Dates TBA).

For their inaugural festival in the entertainment capital, Reggae Rise Up proudly presents headlining performances from SoCal reggae-rock heavyweights Slightly Stoopid (Saturday) and Dirty Heads (Sunday) - two of the largest grossing acts in the domestic reggae scene. Additionally, RRU Vegas will feature an impressive list of fan favorites including SOJA, J. Boog, Matisyahu, Common Kings, Hirie, Collie Buddz, Fortunate Youth, The Movement, Iya Terra, Mike Love, Jessie Royal, Nattali Rize and more. Festival attendees can also expect a variety of art installations, bar options, food trucks, a vendor village and additional interactive fan experiences suitable for the whole family.

Located at the corner of Third Street and Carson Avenue in Downtown Las Vegas, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is the ultimate entertainment destination. The 120,000-foot multipurpose space offers carefully designed layouts to create a unique and memorable experience for every curated event. Merging Vegas nostalgia with a modern touch, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is inviting to both tourists and locals alike, embracing the spirit of the city with an eclectic line-up of events, ranging from music festivals to sport viewing parties and more. The venue features state-of-the-art stages, sound and lighting design equipment and can accommodate up to 11,000 guests. Being situated in the heart of Las Vegas, the location provides attendees with an abundance of lodging, restaurants and off-site activities - making it an ideal setting for a weekend-long music festival.

Tickets go on-sale Monday, December 9th, with Tier 1 GA Weekend starting at $90 and VIP Weekend starting at $160. Tier 1 Single-Day GA and VIP tickets go on-sale for $50 and $85, respectively.

For additional event information and to purchase tickets visit www.reggaeriseupvegas.com





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You