Rainbow Company Youth Theatre Prepares For First Performance in Over a Year
No further information has been released about the production, or when performances will be held.
Live performances are slowly beginning to return to Las Vegas, over a year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Las Vegas has confirmed that the Rainbow Company Youth Theatre is preparing for their first performance in over a year.
The City assures that the company is following all COVID-19 guidelines and directives.
No further information has been released about the production, or when performances will be held.
Stay up to date at https://www.rainbowcompany.org/.
Happy #WorldTheatreDay ?@RBCYouthTheatre is preparing for their first performance in over a year following all COVID guidelines and directives.Learn more about youth theatre group: https://t.co/RCqoi2LWRB pic.twitter.com/gqFxmr8jYo - City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 27, 2021