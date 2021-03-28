Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rainbow Company Youth Theatre Prepares For First Performance in Over a Year

No further information has been released about the production, or when performances will be held.

Mar. 28, 2021  

Live performances are slowly beginning to return to Las Vegas, over a year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Las Vegas has confirmed that the Rainbow Company Youth Theatre is preparing for their first performance in over a year.

The City assures that the company is following all COVID-19 guidelines and directives.

Stay up to date at https://www.rainbowcompany.org/.


