Rainbow Company Youth Theatre Prepares For First Performance in Over a Year

Live performances are slowly beginning to return to Las Vegas, over a year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Las Vegas has confirmed that the Rainbow Company Youth Theatre is preparing for their first performance in over a year.

The City assures that the company is following all COVID-19 guidelines and directives.

No further information has been released about the production, or when performances will be held.

