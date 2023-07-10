RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE! Commemorates 500th Show at Flamingo Las Vegas

RuPaul's Drag Race Live! performs Thursday through Monday at 9:30 p.m. with an additional 7 p.m. show on Friday.



On Saturday, July 8, RuPaul and the sensational cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Live! celebrated the 500th performance of the most sickening eleganza extravaganza in Las Vegas herstory. The momentous occasion at Flamingo Las Vegas was marked by a special appearance by RuPaul, who greeted the sold-out crowd and made a special cameo appearance during the show's infamous slap game.

 

Taking the stage Saturday night were two of the show's newest cast members and first international queens - Lawrence Chaney, the winner of Drag Race UK Season 2, who also served as the evening's host, and Nicky Doll from Season 12 and host of Drag Race France. Joining them were Coco Montrese from Season 5 and All Stars Season 2; Daya Betty from Season 14; Derrick Barry from Season 8 and All Stars Season 5; and Kennedy Davenport from Season 7 and All Stars Season 3.

 

From the creative team behind the Emmy Award-winning series RuPaul's Drag Race, the critically acclaimed Las Vegas revue is everything you love about the TV show and then some. With over-the-top costumes, visually stunning sets and jaw-dropping performances, RuPaul's Drag Race Live! serves the audience a drag experience like they've never seen before. With a cast that rotates in and out throughout the year, audiences are guaranteed a different experience each night, with a fabulous show featuring six of your favorite RuPaul's Drag Race stars.

 

Directed by RuPaul and award-winning choreographer and filmmaker Jamal Sims, RuPaul's Drag Race Live! is produced by World of Wonder, the creative team behind RuPaul's Drag Race, with Voss Events. Original music for RuPaul's Drag Race Live! is written by RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race composer Leland and Tom Campbell, Chief Creative Officer at World of Wonder. The score includes RuPaul's hit songs from the past 15 seasons of Drag Race, plus original show-stopping numbers created especially for this residency. 

 

Tickets start at $49, plus applicable tax and fees, and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/dragracevegas




