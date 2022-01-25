​RITMO Announces Lineup For Debut In Las Vegas

Leading technology company Pollen Presents has announced a brand new Latin focused experience series called RITMO. Taking place in Las Vegas from May 5-8 to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the highly-anticipated weekend will include headline performances from some of the hottest stars in reggaeton to take part in pool parties, club nights, and much more.

Those attending the debut of RITMO can look forward to live performances from veteran Puerto Rican singer Farruko known for his current viral hit "Pepas," fellow Puerto Rican vocalist and Billboard Latin Music Awards new artist of the year winner Myke Towers, acclaimed dancer and world-class choreographer turned rapper and actor Nio Garcia, reggaeton and Latin trap favorite Arcangel, and more including Justin Quiles, Blessd, Emilia, DJ Adoni, Dimelo Flow, Caleb Calloway, and Agudelo888.

RITMO, which translates to rhythm, will celebrate all things Latin music and culture for three unforgettable days and nights. Guests will get the chance to stay at acclaimed hotels including Resorts World Las Vegas and SAHARA Las Vegas while taking part in pool parties and club nights at many of the hottest venues in Sin City including TAO Beach, Hakkasan Nightclub and OMNIA Nightclub.

This debut of RITMO continues Pollen's focus on launching Latin music experiences around the globe, which follows three sold-out weekends from J Balvin in Las Vegas last September along with two additional weekends in Cancun and Punta Cana, a sold-out experience with Ozuna in Cancun, and even more to be announced in the near future in various locations.

For more information about the experience, including payment plans, package upgrades, and FAQs, visit Pollen's website to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and news.