Plans to Restore Lear Theater in the Works

Reno Gazette-Journal has reported that Ken Krater, President of Krater Consulting Group, and his team are working on plans to restore the Lear Theater.

Ken Krater is currently planning to develop a concept that will allow the Lear Theater to be saved and renovated.

The Artown Board has given Krater direction that the Lear Theater needs to function as a local community theater with all the required amenities including backstage areas, dressing rooms, storage, and restrooms in order to become an integral part of the local arts and culture.

Krater shared that the development of an adjoining but freestanding multi-family building that is separate from the Lear Theater will provide the needed revenue to finance the renovation of the theater and help maintain the theater.

