Photos: POTTED POTTER Celebrates 1000th Show at The Magic Attic

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff continues to cast a spell on Las Vegas! The hit, family-friendly show celebrated its 1000th performance at The Magic Attic showroom inside Horseshoe Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16, 2023. In addition, the show has extended its run at Horseshoe Las Vegas through December 2023. Tickets are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.com or PottedPotter.com. The current Las Vegas stars, James Edwards and Nicholas Charles were joined by the show's creators and original stars, Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, who flew in from the UK for a whirlwind 48-hour Las Vegas celebration.

After several successful North American tours, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions have created a magical evening with London's West End hit in Las Vegas for its first ever run on the famous Strip. Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show debuted at Bally's Las Vegas on June 4, 2019. Both audiences and critics have embraced the show, which currently stars Nicholas Charles and James Edwards.



Selling out to crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who lived's story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props, and even a live Quidditch match!



Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions first introduced the fabulously funny show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012, where it received rave reviews. Over the past several years the show has completed multiple tours, delighting crowds with its clever wit. Potted Potter has left audiences feeling positively nostalgic and has sold out theatres across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai, and Canada. Whether you're team Gryffindor or don't know the difference between a Death Eater and Dumbledore this show is a seriously good time.



Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience plays inside The Magic Attic showroom at Horseshoe Las Vegas, Monday through Sunday at 8:00 pm (dark Wednesday) with matinee performances Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm.Tickets are on sale now, and prices range from $49.99 to $99.99 + taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased at any Caesars Box Office or by calling 702-777-2782. Tickets are also available at Ticketmaster.com or Caesars.com.

About Nicholas Charles

Nicholas trained at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York and at RADA in London. Recent Theatre includes: Frankenstein (US Tour), A Midsummer Night's Dream (US Tour), The Dirty Talk (Jermyn Street Theatre and Edinburgh International Festival), Shakespeare and the Courtesan (Physics Theater), The Wind in the Willows (Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park), Impasto (Playwrights Horizons). TV and Film includes: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) Sneaky Pete (Amazon), Down Jersey, and most proudly, accidentally stunt-doubling for Ed Norton in Motherless Brooklyn (Warner Bros.) Nicholas' first screenplay "Old Blue Eyes" hits the festival circuit this year! Follow him on social media @mrnicholascharles

About James Edwards

James is beyond thrilled to join the team of Potted Potter. Born in the UK and primarily raised in the US, James earned his BFA (cum laude) from SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design) where he also trained in improv and sketch-comedy with UCB alum. When not on stage, James can be found behind the piano as a Musical Director at The Second City (Hollywood) where he's a teacher and performer. Past theatre credits include: Henry Tilney in Jane Austen's: Northanger Abbey (World Premiere) at STC, Flavio in Lovers + Players (World Premiere), Grease (Dany Zuko), and Teacher From The Black Lagoon (National Tour) Hubie + Others [immediate replacement] . TV/Film: CBGB (Netflix), Texting & Driving PSA (MSNBC). Composer credits: Pilots! Series (The Peoples Improv Theatre, NY), A Place Called Fairneck (Podcast), Imposter Syndrome (Podcast), The Friendly Cactus (Music.com award recipient). He is also a long-time collaborator, arranger, and composer for the darkly-witty, horror musical podcast series Midnight Musicals. For more information visit JamesEdwards.info or follow him on Instagram: @james.e.edwards

About Horseshoe Las Vegas

The newly rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas is located at the center of the world-renowned Las Vegas Strip, across from Caesars Palace and next to Paris Las Vegas. The 44-acre resort consists of two 26-story hotel towers with more than 2,800 guestrooms, including the renovated Resort Rooms and 244 suites. For entertainment, Horseshoe Las Vegas offers The Magic Attic, a 3,685-square-foot showroom exclusively for magic-inspired productions. Dining options include Horseshoe's signature fine dining experience, Jack Binion's Steak, as well as a food court, Nosh Deli and LavAzza. Joining the roster of eateries are Chef Martin Yan's first Las Vegas restaurant, M.Y. Asia, as well as Guy Fieri's newest concept, Flavortown Sports Kitchen. The resort also offers a fitness center, the Blu Pool and attractions such as Twilight Zone by Monster Mini Golf, REAL BODIES, The Cabinet of Curiosities Lounge, National Geographic's Rarely Seen and the ARCADE at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The resort features nearly 70,000 square feet of casino space and is home to the World Series of Poker®. Horseshoe Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesars.com/horseshoe-las-vegas or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Horseshoe Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.