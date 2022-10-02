Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES at the Resorts World Theatre
The production marks Blaine's first ever Las Vegas residency.
Magician, extreme illusionist and stunt artist, David Blaine, debuted his first-ever residency, DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES, at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. Blaine mesmerized the sold-out crowd with never-before-seen acts, awe-inspiring illusions and death-defying stunts.
Check out a look inside the opening night festivities below!
Blaine takes IN SPADES to new heights as he welcomed the audience suspended from helium balloons freely floating from the 85-foot-tall ceilings of the Theatre. Throughout the one-of-a-kind production, Blaine utilized the unique, state-of-the-art features of the Resorts World Theatre incorporating large-scale installations. The highly anticipated residency left audience members asking how and wanting more, as the legendary artist put on a performance unlike anything the Las Vegas Strip has ever seen.
Following the premiere event, Blaine celebrated with a private afterparty alongside some of his close friends at the resort's newest destination, Jalisco Underground. Located underneath the famed Wally's Wine & Spirits, Blaine was joined by his guests including Woody Harrelson, Ed Norton, Lars Ulrich, Logan Paul, JR, Guy Oseary, Alex Honnold and more, as they enjoyed a private VIP experience and toasted to an incredible opening night.
Photo Credit: Denise Truscello
Darren Aronofsky, Martin Garrix, Woody Harrelson, Laura Louie, and Guests
Lars Ulrich and Jessica Miller
Laura Louie, Woody Harrelson, and David Blaine
Kathy Hilton and Rick Hilton
David Blaine and Audience Participant
David Blaine and Audience Participant
David Blaine and Audience Participant
David Blaine and Guests
Edward Norton, Woody Harrelson, and Alex Honnold
Mark Birnbaum, David Blaine, and Guest
Mike Majlak, Logan Paul, George Janko