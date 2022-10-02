Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES at the Resorts World Theatre

Magician, extreme illusionist and stunt artist, David Blaine, debuted his first-ever residency, DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES, at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. Blaine mesmerized the sold-out crowd with never-before-seen acts, awe-inspiring illusions and death-defying stunts.

Check out a look inside the opening night festivities below!

Blaine takes IN SPADES to new heights as he welcomed the audience suspended from helium balloons freely floating from the 85-foot-tall ceilings of the Theatre. Throughout the one-of-a-kind production, Blaine utilized the unique, state-of-the-art features of the Resorts World Theatre incorporating large-scale installations. The highly anticipated residency left audience members asking how and wanting more, as the legendary artist put on a performance unlike anything the Las Vegas Strip has ever seen.

Following the premiere event, Blaine celebrated with a private afterparty alongside some of his close friends at the resort's newest destination, Jalisco Underground. Located underneath the famed Wally's Wine & Spirits, Blaine was joined by his guests including Woody Harrelson, Ed Norton, Lars Ulrich, Logan Paul, JR, Guy Oseary, Alex Honnold and more, as they enjoyed a private VIP experience and toasted to an incredible opening night.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello