Photos: Casts of NAKED BOYS SINGING & THIS IS CHRISTMAS Visit Each Other's Shows!

It's the most wonderful time of the year in Las Vegas - as the casts of two of the hottest shows, Naked Boys Singing! and This Is Christmas, celebrated each other on Sunday night. With American Idol alums and local Vegas performers in both shows, no introductions were needed between these very friendly casts.

Vegas got a whole lot of full frontal fun, when Broadway producer Tom D'Angora brought the legendary New York musical revue Naked Boys Singing! to Vegas's legendary Erotic Heritage Museum. The show features American Idol alum David Hernandez while This is Christmas, now playing at the Palazzo, features his dear friends from Idol, Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young and Jasmine Trias, belting out the holiday hits. DeGarmo, no stranger to Broadway herself, also starred in D'Angora's off-Broadway revival of The Marvelous Wonderettes.

Check out photos below!

As Vegas's only FULLY NUDE musical revue, Naked Boys Singing! is a hilarious and full frontal celebration of the male form. No costumes, no underwear, no jocks...just Naked Boys Singing! This world-wide musical phenomenon is a traditional musical revue, in the vein of vaudeville and high-camp musical theater, which reminds us that clothes alone do not make the man. The show features five handsome "boys" with gorgeous voices, hilarious comedic timing, and no clothing! With song titles ranging from "The Bliss of a Briss" to the culinary inspired "I Beat My Meat", Naked Boys Singing is 60 minutes of non-stop music, nudity, and laughter! Along with Hernandez, the show features Louis D'Aprile, Matthew Ludwinski, Jaden Lux, Ryan Roberts and Marcus Terrel.

This is Christmas is delighting audiences at The Palazzo through December 26th. The show is a collection of holiday favorites belted out by an incredible array of vocalists. Joining DeGarmo, Young, and Trias are Alejandro Domingo, Lou Gazzara, Randal Keith, Sarah Le Clear, Jaclyn McSpadden, Ben Stone and Laura Suzanne Wright.

Naked Boys Singing is now playing through March 3rd 2022. The show plays Fridays - Sundays at 10pm at The Jewel Box Theatre located inside The Erotic Heritage Museum at 3275 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. Ticket prices start at $74.99 with a limited number of premium VIP tickets available. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.NakedBoysSingingVegas.com.

This is Christmas plays at The Palazzo Theatre through December 26th. Tickets can be purchased at VenetianLasVegas.com with prices start at $80.

Visit www.NakedBoysSingingVegas.com for more information.