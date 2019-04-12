Philadelphia Soul Group The Stylistics To Perform At M Resort Spa Casino, May 25

M Resort Spa Casino welcomes Philadelphia soul group, The Stylistics, to M Pavilion for an unparalleled performance on Saturday, May 25. Known for their chart-topping hits including "You're a Big Girl Now" and "Betcha By Golly Wow," The Stylistics will take the stage for a full-length concert as part of the resort's Memorial Day Weekend celebration. Tickets, starting at $15, are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting theMResort.com or ticketmaster.com.

The Stylistics, which now consist of Airrion Love, Herbert Murrell, Jason Sharp and Barrington Henderson, got their start in 1966 after merging two Philadelphia soul groups, The Percussions and The Monarchs. Recognized for their signature sounds and chart-topping hits, The Stylistics made a name for themselves in the music industry after receiving twelve consecutive Top 10 singles including "Stop, Look, Listen," "You Are Everything," "I'm Stone in Love with You," "Break Up to Make Up" and "You Make Me Feel Brand New."

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $15, plus applicable L.E.T. and facilities fees, and are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit theMResort.com or ticketmaster.com.

