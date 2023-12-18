Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Open-Door Playhouse Spotlights Holiday Plays This Month

Enjoy the plays from December 18 through December 31, 2023 online.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

FOLLIES To Have Las Vegas Premiere In Spring 2024 Photo 1 FOLLIES To Have Las Vegas Premiere In Spring 2024
Feature: Mondays Dark to Reach 10-Year Milestone with special show on Dec. 11 Photo 2 Feature: Mondays Dark to Reach 10-Year Milestone with special show on Dec. 11
Feature: CONFESSIONS OF A SHOWGIRL BRINGS GLAMOUR TO THE STARBRIGHT THEATRE DEC. 12 Photo 3 Feature: CONFESSIONS OF A SHOWGIRL BRINGS GLAMOUR TO THE STARBRIGHT THEATRE DEC. 12
Maroon 5 Announces 2024 Dates for Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM Photo 4 Maroon 5 Announces 2024 Dates for Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM

Open-Door Playhouse Spotlights Holiday Plays This Month

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is spotlighting seven of the most popular holiday-themed comedies and dramas in its archives from December 18 through December 31, 2023 online at Click Here. Go the website, click on "Open-Door Playhouse," click on a title's corresponding box (numbered for your convenience) and access the entertaining audio content. Titles include:

The Christmas Goat (Theater 64): Goat is disconsolate. There's a Nativity Scene being mounted for public display at Christmastime. Goat has been shut out of it because there was no goat present at the time of the historical Nativity. Goat's barnyard pal, Pig, has figured out a way for Goat to be the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) participant in the Christmas festivities this year. Can you guess what Pig has planned for Goat? Kim Hlavac directs a cast that includes Sue Gisser, James P. Gleason, Daamen Krall, Jeffrey S.S. Johnson and Camille Ameen. Dwayne Yancey is the playwright.

The Night Max Saved Christmas (Theater 53): A dog named Max saves the day in this hilarious send-up of a famous Christmas legend (no spoilers here). Written by E.E. Mathias. Directed by Bernadette Armstrong. Cast: Amir Abdullah, Gary B. Lamb, Joyce Hannael

Santa's Secret (Theater 51): A heartwarming story in which a young lad learns the secret of the true spirit of Christmas. Written by Fabiana Medici. Directed by Bernadette Armstrong. Cast: Elaine Mello, Gary Reed.

Yes Twinkie, There Is a Santa Claus (Theater 52). A thoroughly disillusioned elf is about to receive a very special present from Kris Kringle. Written by Don Goodrum. Directed by Sophie Goldstein. Cast: Chris Dorman, Julia Sanford.

Six Italians, Seven Fishes (Theater 85): An Italian-American family is gathered at the home of Joe and Marie for Christmas Eve dinner prior to Midnight Mass. Dinner (the seven fishes, a family tradition) is on hold because Vinnie and his Polish wife Peony have not yet arrived. The hours drag by, and Vinnie and Peony are still missing. Has something happened to them? Are they all right? Will the family ultimately be together for Christmas Eve dinner? Bernadette Armstrong directs a cast that includes Elaine Mello, David Purdham, Anne Cooper, Gary Lamb, Natalie Eleftheriadis, Michael Fletcher, Oscar Maldonado and Leah Jarvik. Patricia Motto is the playwright.

The Very Furious Kugel (Theater 16): As Chanukah and Christmas intersect this year, we're including this one. A woman discovers that her husband's leftover noodle kugel has been possessed by a demonic entity called a dybbuk. Written by Clare Bierman. Directed by Gary Reed. Cast: Anne Cooper.

The Woods (Theater 54): The Woods. Two guys are trapped by a sudden blizzard and seek refuge in an isolated cabin in the woods. One of them hears a distant call for help. A tale of the supernatural. Written by Matthew Scott Montgomery, Directed by Bernadette Armstrong. Cast: Matthew Scott Montgomery, Andrew Puente.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to Click Here


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Renowned Las Vegas Mentalist Paul Draper Elected To Leadership Council Of The Magic Circle Photo
Renowned Las Vegas Mentalist Paul Draper Elected To Leadership Council Of The Magic Circle

Renowned Las Vegas mentalist Paul Draper elected to leadership council of The Magic Circle. Paul Draper becomes the first American to serve at the highest level in the world's most famous magic society.

2
ENCHANT CHRISTMAS Partners With VGK Foundation To Donate 10,000 Junior Tickets To Las Vega Photo
ENCHANT CHRISTMAS Partners With VGK Foundation To Donate 10,000 Junior Tickets To Las Vegas Community

With the spirit of giving at heart, Enchant and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation are partnering to give away 10,000 Junior tickets (ages 3-17) to the Las Vegas community – just in time for winter break!

3
Downtown Las Vegas Celebrates Reopening Of Delirious Comedy Club And House Of Magic Photo
Downtown Las Vegas Celebrates Reopening Of Delirious Comedy Club And House Of Magic

Downtown Las Vegas celebrates the reopening of Delirious Comedy Club and House of Magic at their new home on Fremont Street. Exciting entertainment awaits at ZAI Nightclub.

4
Wackadoo! Emmy- Winning Phenomenon BLUEY Brings First Live Stage Show To The Smith Center Photo
Wackadoo! Emmy- Winning Phenomenon BLUEY Brings First Live Stage Show To The Smith Center

Bluey's Big Play, the live stage show based on the Emmy Award-winning animated series, is coming to The Smith Center on August 10 and 11, 2024. Don't miss the beloved Heeler family in this exciting theatrical production! Tickets on sale December 15 at TheSmithCenter.com.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (5/14-5/19)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Las Vegas SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (1/02-1/07)
Funny Girl in Las Vegas Funny Girl
Smith Center For Performing Arts (3/26-3/31)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Chicago (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (1/16-1/21)
Open-Door Playhouse holiday plays in Las Vegas Open-Door Playhouse holiday plays
Open-Door Playhouse (12/18-12/31)
SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays in Las Vegas SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Las Vegas To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You